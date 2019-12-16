AD

The greater demand for credit was driven by consumers seeking to take advantage of lower borrowing rates to buy homes. Mortgage loan application rates rose to 7.9 percent this year from 7.1 percent in 2018. That corresponded with a drop in mortgage rates, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropping to 3.73 percent as of Dec. 13, 0.9 percentage point lower than the same time last year, according to Freddie Mac. Most of those home buyers had strong credit, with credit scores higher than 680.

In contrast, applications for mortgage refinancing loans declined slightly to 8.0 percent this year from 8.3 percent in 2018. Auto loan application rates also dropped to 12.6 percent this year from 15.5 percent last year.

Overall, consumers who applied for new credit this year had an easier time accessing those loans. Rejection rates declined for credit cards, mortgages and mortgage refinance applications, the survey found. The main exception was auto loans, which saw rejection rates rise to an average 7.1 percent in 2019 from 6.1 percent in 2018.

— Reuters

LEGAL

Bayer appeals Roundup judgment

Bayer on Monday said it has asked a U.S. federal appeals court to throw out a $25 million judgment it was ordered to pay to a California man who blamed the company’s Roundup weed killer for his cancer.

In a filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit dated Friday, Bayer said the verdict defied regulatory findings and sound science, adding that the “speculative case” should never have made it before a jury.

Bayer in a statement said it stood behind the safety of Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate and planned to vigorously defend the more than 42,700 U.S. Roundup cancer lawsuits it faces.

In its filing, Bayer said the appeal had the potential to shape how every subsequent Roundup case is litigated.

The widely used weed killer is made by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired last year for $63 billion. Bayer stock has lost about 23 percent in value since the first Roundup verdict for plaintiffs in August 2018.

The case on appeal before the 9th Circuit involved the claims of Edwin Hardeman, which was the third Roundup case to go to trial in a U.S. court. A jury in March ordered Monsanto to pay $80 million in damages, saying Roundup had caused the man’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The trial court judge in July reduced that verdict to $25 million.

Lawyers for Hardeman on Monday did not comment on Bayer’s appeal.

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. home builder sentiment advanced in December to the highest level since 1999 amid stronger sales and a surge in prospective buyer foot traffic. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped five points to 76, the biggest monthly increase since the end of 2017, and the November figure was revised higher, according to data released Monday.

Britain's Cineworld Group is on track to become North America's biggest operator of movie theaters with its plan to buy Canada's Cineplex for $1.64 billion. Movie theater operators have been combining to squeeze costs so they can afford facility upgrades and counter the risk that on-demand services such as Netflix will hit attendance.

PSA Group has secured the backing of one of its major shareholders, the French government, for its plan to merge with Fiat Chrysler, according to people familiar with the matter. The French state, which holds roughly 12 percent in PSA, is supporting a binding memorandum of understanding that could be approved this week, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private.

— From news services

