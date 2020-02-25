The CFPB estimates millions of consumers are contacted about such time-barred debt every year. In a new proposal, the bureau says debt collectors could continue to try to collect on those old debts but would have to tell consumers upfront that they are outside their statutes of limitations and that the consumer can no longer be sued for the money.

The proposal is part of a broad revision of debt collection rules the CFPB implemented last year that include allowing debt collectors to call consumers seven times a week and to send unlimited texts and emails. It would also prohibit companies from suing to collect on debt they knew or should have known is past the statutes of limitations.

Those proposed rules, which haven’t been finalized, have received more than 14,000 public comments, many of which raised the issue of zombie debt.

— Renae Merle

BANKING

Industry profit dipped in 2019, FDIC says

The banking industry collectively made $233.1 billion of profit in 2019, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Tuesday. It was the industry’s second-most profitable year ever.

The slight drop in profit from 2018 was due to the drop in interest rates in the second half of last year. The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate three times in an effort to shore up the U.S. economy, which was facing difficulties from the U.S.-China trade war and slowing manufacturing.

It was the first time the banking industry saw a full-year drop in profit since 2013.

Bank profit in the last three months of the year was down nearly 7 percent from a year earlier.

The number of “problem banks,” or banks at risk of failing, fell to 51 in the fourth quarter — the lowest number since 2006, just before the financial crisis.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it would partner with Apple on a study to explore whether an iPhone app along with Apple Watch’s health features can help reduce the risk of stroke. Last year, Apple’s Heart study found that the watch could accurately detect atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat, according to a study that explored the role of wearable devices in identifying potential heart problems.

Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks, resorts and cruise line will serve Impossible Foods’ plant-based burgers, the companies said Tuesday, a new win for the vegan patty maker that is broadening its reach across fast-food chains. Disney said that it would debut Impossible Foods’ burgers and meatball submarine at the California Adventure Food & Wine Festival this week and that they would soon be available at other locations, including Tony’s Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has acknowledged an accidental leak on its website of confidential information, including the names and some contact details of people who had made complaints against the watchdog in 2018 and 2019. The FCA said Tuesday that on becoming aware of the issue, it removed from its website the private data, which may have been accessible after a response to a Freedom of Information request in November. It apologized to individuals affected.

— From news reports

