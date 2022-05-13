Consumer sentiment declines amid inflation concerns

Placeholder while article actions load

Consumer sentiment down amid inflation Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to its lowest level in nearly 11 years in early May as worries about inflation persisted, but consumer spending remains underpinned by a strong labor market and massive savings, which should keep the domestic economy expanding. The University of Michigan survey on Friday showed the deterioration in sentiment was across all demographics, as well as geographical and political affiliation. Gasoline prices and the stock market have a heavy weighting in the survey.

Gasoline prices resumed their upward trend this month, setting an average record high of $4.43 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA. Investor fears that the Federal Reserve will have to aggressively tighten monetary policy to bring down inflation unleashed a massive stock sell-off on Wall Street during the week.

Advertisement

The preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment index tumbled to 59.1 early this month, the lowest reading since August 2011. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 64.

The gauge of economic conditions dropped 8.4 percent to 63.6. That was the lowest reading since 2013, and 36 percent of consumers attributed their negative assessment to inflation. Its measure of consumer expectations declined 9.9 percent to 56.3.

Consumers viewed buying conditions for long-lasting manufactured goods as the worst since the survey started tracking the series in 1978.

— Reuters

United and its pilots reach tentative deal

United Airlines and its pilots union said Friday they reached tentative agreement on the outline of a new contract, a notable deal while labor tension has increased in the airline industry.

Advertisement

The leader of the United chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association, Michael Hamilton, and United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby called it an industry-leading agreement. However, financial details were not disclosed.

The two sides said they were still working on contract language, and that pilots would hold a ratification vote in coming weeks. The union represents about 13,700 pilots, who have been working under terms of a contract that came up for renegotiation in January 2019. By law, labor contracts at airlines do not expire.

The tentative deal at United contrasts with increasing tension between pilots and management at American, Southwest and Alaska. Pilots, whose numbers were cut through buyouts and early retirement after the pandemic hit, say they are overworked, and they are demanding sizable pay increases.

Advertisement

Alaska Airline pilots began a strike-authorization vote this week. However, federal law includes barriers to legal strikes in the airline industry. They can be blocked by federal mediators or the president.

United threatened to furlough 2,850 pilots in October 2020, when federal pandemic relief briefly expired. The two sides reached a side deal that averted the job losses, and federal aid that also barred furloughs was later reinstated.

Unions hold leverage in the contract negotiations because of a pilot shortage across the industry.

— Associated Press

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday sued a Florida firm it said raised at least $410 million by fraudulently promising investors access to private companies that had potential to conduct initial public offerings. The agency also sought an asset freeze against Straight Path Venture Partners and its three founders, to protect investors and halt what it called an "ongoing fraud." Lawyers for Straight Path called the requests "wholly unwarranted," citing years of cooperation from the company and saying arguments that Straight Path poses a danger "strain credulity."

Advertisement

Fiscal fourth quarter profit for Honda slipped to almost half of what the Japanese automaker earned the previous year as it endured supply shortages and rising raw materials costs. Tokyo-based Honda Motor reported Friday that its profit was $967 million in the quarter from January to March, down 41 percent from a year earlier. Honda said it is cutting costs but acknowledged continuing uncertainty over supplies and production for various reasons.

— From news services

Digest

GiftOutline Gift Article