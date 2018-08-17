ECONOMY

Consumer sentiment fell in August: Report

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in August to the lowest level in almost a year amid less-favorable views on purchasing big-ticket items and persistent concerns about trade tensions, a University of Michigan report showed Friday.

Consumers displayed a broad drop in confidence about major purchases, with the decline in the main sentiment gauge concentrated among households in the bottom third of incomes. Buying conditions for large household durable goods slipped to the lowest level in almost four years; vehicle-buying views were the least favorable since 2013; and home-buying conditions were seen as less favorable than any time in about a decade.

Respondents also continued to express concern about how trade tensions might affect the economy. Negative references to tariffs remained widespread, with 32 percent citing unfavorable references to the trade policy in early August, according to the report, following a tally of 35 percent in July.

The decline in the Michigan gauge compares with more favorable sentiment figures in recent releases on the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index and the Conference Board’s confidence measure.

“Consumers voiced the least favorable views on pricing for household durables in nearly 10 years,” Richard Curtin, director of the survey, said in a statement. “The recent favorable GDP report had only a small positive impact on growth prospects for the economy and on unemployment expectations.”

Personal-finance views remained “very favorable” as 53 percent of households cited recent financial gains.

— Bloomberg News

INTERNET

Second guilty plea in Backpage.com case

The sales and marketing director of Backpage.com pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to facilitate prostitution, acknowledging his part in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes in a bid to draw them away from competitors.

Dan Hyer, 49, is the second Backpage.com employee to plead guilty in cases in Arizona in which the site has been accused of ignoring warnings to stop running prostitution ads, some of which involved children. Authorities say the site had brought in $500 million in prostitution-related revenue since its inception in 2004.

Some of the site’s operators also are accused of laundering money earned from ad sales after banks raised concerns that they were being used for illegal purposes. Six others affiliated with Backpage.com, including founders Michael Lacey and Jim Larkin, still face charges.

Hyer faces a maximum fine of $250,000 and up to five years in prison. As part of the plea, prosecutors will dismiss 50 charges of facilitating prostitution and 17 money laundering charges against Hyer.

Hyer said that, about 10 or 11 years ago, his company would copy ads from the adult section of Craigslist and other sites, repost them on Backpage.com, then offer clients a free ad. Hyer also said the ads were sometimes illegal because they contained links to another site that lets customers post reviews of their experiences with prostitutes.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Walmart is losing one of its highest-ranking female executives. Marybeth Hays, who had served as executive vice president of consumables and health and wellness for more than a year, will leave the company in January, according to an internal memo sent Friday by Greg Foran, Walmart’s U.S. chief executive. Hays joined Walmart in 2009 from the Lowe’s home improvement chain and had risen quickly up the ranks, but was sidelined when the company named a former Humana executive to run the health-care unit last month.

Environmentalists have lost their latest legal bid to block a major redevelopment project at a Lake Tahoe area ski resort that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics. Placer County Superior Court Judge Michael W. Jones rejected Sierra Watch's claims this week that the expansion of the Village at Squaw Valley would violate the California Environmental Quality Act. He ruled in favor of Squaw Valley Real Estate and Placer County's approval in November 2016 of the project's Environmental Impact Report that the opponents said was inadequate.

U.S. Steel plans to spend at least $750 million to upgrade a century-old steel mill along northwestern Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline. Company and government officials said Thursday that the project will help preserve Gary Works’ nearly 3,900 steelworker jobs and could help ensure the 112-year-old mill lasts another century. The investment accounts for more than a third of U.S. Steel’s $2 billion asset-revitalization program. Indiana is giving the company up to $12 million in incentives, including tax breaks and worker-training grants.

— From news services