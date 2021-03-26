Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 1 percent last month amid a broad decline in purchases of goods, the Commerce Department said on Friday. That followed a 3.4 percent rebound in January.

Personal income tumbled 7.1 percent after surging 10.1 percent in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending would decrease 0.7 percent in February and income would decline 7.3 percent.

Unusually harsh weather in the second half of February — including in Texas and other parts of the densely populated South region — depressed home building, production at factories, and orders and shipments of manufactured goods.

The report also showed wholesale inventories gaining 0.5 percent last month and stocks at retailers unchanged.

— Reuters

FINANCE

WeWork start-up valued at $9 billion

WeWork has agreed to sell itself to a blank-check company in a deal that values the troubled start-up at $9 billion including debt and marks a 18-month turnaround from its failed attempt at a traditional initial public offering.

BowX Acquisition expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2021 and has been approved by both companies’ boards, the companies said in a statement Friday.

WeWork will also raise $1.3 billion, including $800 million in private investment in public equity, from investors including Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, and Fidelity Management.

WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and heavily backed by SoftBank Group, was valued at as much as $47 billion two years ago. Its attempt to go public laid bare the many weaknesses of the business, and the coronavirus pandemic took a further toll on the company’s prospects. WeWork’s model consists of packing high volumes of workers into shared offices, an unappealing option for many people during a health crisis.

WeWork Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure and CEO Sandeep Mathrani will continue to lead the company. Vivek Ranadive of BowX and Insight Partners’s Deven Parekh will join the company’s board.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

JPMorgan Chase said it plans to hire 300 additional Black and Latinx wealth advisers by 2025 to serve more clients from those communities and allow employees from diverse backgrounds to advance in their careers. Large U.S. banks have been pressured to help remedy race-based economic gaps that the industry helped create. JPMorgan, the country's biggest bank, said in October that it committed $30 billion — including some existing spending — to help advance racial equity through measures such as a pledge to underwrite home loans for Black and Latinx borrowers and changes to how its executives' progress on diversity is evaluated.