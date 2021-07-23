Revenue, net of interest expense, jumped to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion last year, stronger than the $9.47 billion that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Demand for fee-based Platinum cards is getting stronger, Squeri said, and American Express registered 2.4 million new cards in the quarter.
The New York company earned $2.28 billion, or $2.80 per share, for the three months ended June 30. A year earlier, it earned $257 million, or $0.29 per share. The current quarter included $866 million in credit reserve releases.
This easily beat projections of $1.64 per share from industry analysts.
American Express took a hit in the pandemic, with fewer Americans traveling, dining out or shopping.
AUTO INDUSTRY
GM issues second Chevrolet Bolt recall
General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze.
Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors, limit charging to 90 percent of battery capacity and not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range. The company says the Bolts should not be charged overnight and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged.
The second recall comes after two Bolts that had been fixed under a previous recall caught fire, one in Vermont and the other in New Jersey. It covers about 69,000 Bolts worldwide from 2017, 2018 and part of the 2019 model year. All have batteries made by LG Chem in South Korea.
The recall is another bug in a growing global rollout of electric vehicles by all automakers to replace internal combustion vehicles to cut emissions and fight climate change. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently. Also, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigated fires in Tesla vehicles and earlier this year said the high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose safety risks to first responders after crashes.
The previous recall announced in April didn’t fully fix the problem. It was diagnostic software designed to look for battery anomalies. If one was found, GM said it would replace faulty parts.
Also in Business
Walt Disney's cruise division said on Friday that it would start operations from U.S. ports again next month, following a months-long pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney Dream will depart from Port Canaveral, Fla., on Aug. 9 to the Bahamas, with passengers over 12 years of age requiring a valid travel insurance policy that has a certain minimum coverage and no covid-19 exclusions.
U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply constraints, suggesting a cooling in economic activity after what was expected to have been a robust second quarter. Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday that its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to a four-month low of 59.7 from 63.7 in June. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the private sector.
China's Foreign Ministry said the government is sanctioning seven people and entities, including former U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, in retaliation for a Biden administration warning to businesses about working in Hong Kong. The move Friday invokes a new law to hit back against sanctions by the United States and its allies. Ross, 83, was selected along with people including Carolyn Bartholomew, chairman of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Sophie Richardson of Human Rights Watch and Jonathan Stivers, a former staff director of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.
