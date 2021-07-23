China's Foreign Ministry said the government is sanctioning seven people and entities, including former U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, in retaliation for a Biden administration warning to businesses about working in Hong Kong. The move Friday invokes a new law to hit back against sanctions by the United States and its allies. Ross, 83, was selected along with people including Carolyn Bartholomew, chairman of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Sophie Richardson of Human Rights Watch and Jonathan Stivers, a former staff director of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.