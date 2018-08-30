ECONOMY

Consumer spending gained again in July

U.S. consumer spending rose a solid 0.4 percent in July, the sixth straight month of healthy gains. A key gauge of inflation also posted its sharpest annual gain in six years and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to continue raising interest rates gradually.

The July spending gain, fueled by strong job growth and tax cuts, followed a similar 0.4 percent rise in June, the government said Thursday. Inflation, as measured by a barometer closely watched by the Fed, rose 2.3 percent for the 12 months that ended in July, the fastest year-over-year increase since 2012.

Personal income advanced by a moderate 0.3 percent in July after a 0.4 percent June increase.

A gauge of core inflation rose 2 percent for the 12 months ending in July, up from a 1.9 percent year-over-year increase in June.

— Associated Press

INVESTING

Commissions allowed on retirement accounts

Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch will allow commissions on retirement accounts, reversing a ban that had been spurred by the U.S. Department of Labor’s now-defunct fiduciary rule.

The bank said in a statement Thursday that it is seeking to provide clients with more flexibility and choice. In June, the wealth-management unit said it would spend 60 days reviewing that policy, just months after a U.S. court struck down the Obama-era rule that had been aimed at protecting consumers from conflicted investment advice. Merrill Lynch’s systems are expected to be updated with the changes by Oct. 1, according to a memo.

The fiduciary rule, announced in 2016, sought to require brokers to put clients’ interests first when offering retirement advice. Consumer advocates argued that the rule helped increase scrutiny, while some industry groups argued that it would make it more difficult for savers to find affordable advice. A U.S. appeals court struck down the regulation in March.

Thursday’s announcement allows clients with retirement accounts to choose a brokerage relationship in which the adviser is paid with a per-transaction charge instead of a fee based on the amount of assets.

— Bloomberg News

ENERGY

Firm closing its last coal plants in Ohio, Pa.

An Ohio-based energy company said Wednesday that it is closing its last coal-fired power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

FirstEnergy Solutions said it plans to shut down its remaining four coal plants by 2022. The three Ohio plants are on the Ohio River in Stratton. Its last Pennsylvania coal plant is in Shippingport. The plants employ a combined 550 people.

The company said it can’t compete in the regional wholesale markets that are managed by grid manager PJM Interconnection.

FirstEnergy Solutions, and parent Akron-based FirstEnergy, have appealed to the Trump administration to intervene to keep the plants operating.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

A Papa John's shareholder is suing the pizza chain, claiming it misled investors by not disclosing inappropriate behavior by its executives, including founder John Schnatter. The pizza chain is facing slowing sales after Schnatter's resignation as chairman last month over his use of a racial slur. Joanne E. Danker sued Thursday in Manhattan federal court, alleging that Papa John's did not tell investors that executives had engaged in sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct and that company policy was inadequate to prevent the behavior. A spokeswoman for Papa John's declined to comment on the suit.

Campbell Soup Co. plans to focus on its core snacks and soup business in North America, sell its international business and pay down debt, the company said Thursday, as it faces changing food trends and potentially costly tariffs on aluminum and steel. The planned sales will leave Campbell Soup with brands including Pepperidge Farm and Snyder’s of Hanover.

Drugmaker Merck said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two of its oral medicines to treat HIV patients. U.S. regulators approved Delstrigo, a once-a-day combination tablet. But it added a box warning, the agency’s strictest, to flag risk of worsening hepatitis B infection. Pifeltro, the second approved drug, is an oral medicine to be administered in combination with other antiretroviral medicines, Merck said.

— From news reports