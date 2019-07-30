ECONOMY

Consumer spending, incomes up in June

Consumer spending rose a healthy 0.3 percent in June, slightly below the strong gains of the past three months, while incomes turned in a solid 0.4 percent gain for the fourth straight month.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the spending increase followed strong gains of 1 percent in March, 0.6 percent in April and 0.5 percent in May following a lackluster start to the year.

An inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve showed prices rising 1.4 percent over the past year, well below the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target.

The overall economy slowed to a growth rate of 2.1 percent in the April-June quarter, from 3.1 percent in the first quarter, as the trade deficit widened and businesses cut back on capital investment.

Consumer spending grew at an annual rate of 4.3 percent in the second quarter after a disappointingly weak 1.1 percent gain in the first quarter.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

China helped Apple's earnings beat targets

Apple’s quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street targets Tuesday, and its forecast for fourth-quarter sales topped expectations, as well, with chief executive Tim Cook telling Reuters that “marked improvement in greater China” drove the results.

Services revenue in the fiscal third quarter rose 12.6 percent to $11.46 billion, a record, but missed expectations of $11.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

IPhone sales fell 12 percent to $25.99 billion, about in line with expectations of $25.96 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Apple shares were up 3.5 percent to $216.10 in after-hours trading after the news.

Cook told Reuters that results for mainland China, a subset of Apple’s greater China region, were positive.

Apple said it expects revenue for the current fiscal fourth quarter of $61 billion to $64 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $61.02 billion.

— Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. home prices rose at a slower pace in May, a sign that many would-be buyers are finding properties unaffordable. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 2.4 percent in May from a year earlier. That marked a slight deceleration from the 2.5 percent year-over-year gain in April. The sluggish price growth stems largely from the most expensive markets, where years of price growth have undermined affordability.

DirecTV Now customers received notices Tuesday saying the name of that service has been changed to AT&T TV Now. The move comes as AT&T tests a separate live television service with fewer channels called AT&T TV. That version, which requires high-speed Internet access, is being tested in some markets this summer before a wider rollout. It will contain live channels, a trove of on-demand program options and access to popular apps such as Netflix. At least for now, AT&T is retaining the DirecTV brand for the pioneering satellite TV service.

Five major retailers were targeted in lawsuits filed in Los Angeles federal court Tuesday by the University of California over what it called the “existential threat” posed by foreign manufacturers that are accused of infringing schools’ patents. Amazon, Walmart, Target, Ikea and Bed Bath & Beyond were accused of infringing four of the university’s patents related to “filament” LED lightbulbs, which use less energy and last longer than traditional lightbulbs. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) The university also asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to open a probe into the retailers’ conduct related to the importing of lightbulbs.

Procter & Gamble on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $5.24 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of $2.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.10 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share. The consumer products maker posted revenue of $17.09 billion in the period.

— From news reports