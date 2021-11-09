Americans hold a record 520 million credit card accounts, with a massive $3.2 trillion in credit available.
Overall, U.S. household debt increased by $286 billion to $15.2 trillion last quarter — $1.1 trillion higher than at the end of 2019.
Most of the increase came in mortgage balances, the largest component of household debt. With the average 30-year rate holding to a relatively tight and historically low range during the period, millions of Americans with good credit took the opportunity to refinance and cut their monthly payments.
A surge in home prices during the pandemic has improved the equity position for millions of homeowners. Still, banks remain cautious about who they lend to, the report shows. Of the $1.11 trillion in newly originated mortgage debt last quarter, 69 percent was for borrowers with credit scores over 760 — a high level.
Only 2 percent went to subprime borrowers, a sharp contrast to the 12 percent average seen between 2003 and 2007, before the Great Recession, according to the Fed.
— Bloomberg News
AUTO INDUSTRY
Safety whistleblower awarded $24 million
The U.S. auto safety regulator announced on Tuesday its first-ever whistleblower award, handing out more than $24 million to a former Hyundai Motor employee who provided key information about safety lapses at the South Korean carmaker.
The award to former Hyundai Motor engineer Kim Gwang-ho is the biggest ever in a whistleblower case in the auto sector globally, according to law firm Constantine Cannon, which represented the whistleblower.
It comes as the U.S. regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Department of Transportation prepare to propose regulations related to an automotive whistleblower program Congress created in 2015.
Kim reported to NHTSA in 2016 that Hyundai was failing to address a design flaw linked to its Theta II engines, which were prone to seizing up and even catching fire.
“This award is the maximum percentage allowed by law . . . and is the first award NHTSA has issued under its authority,” NHTSA said in a statement announcing the award.
“Whistleblowers play a crucial role in bringing information to NHTSA about serious safety problems that are hidden from the agency,” said Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook said the company is looking at cryptocurrency features, but that it has no immediate plans to launch such functionality in Apple Pay. Cook made the comments Tuesday at the New York Times DealBook conference. Cook also said Apple has no immediate plans to accept cryptocurrency for its products.
The union organizing at Starbucks Corp.'s Buffalo-area stores is petitioning the U.S. labor board to hold votes at three more locations in addition to the trio whose employees are already slated to be mailed ballots. On Monday, Starbucks filed a motion asking the agency to halt the planned elections, reiterating its argument that any vote should include all 20 of its stores in the region, with the union only prevailing if it won a majority of votes from the larger group.
American Airlines Group is offering $1,000 bonuses and several times normal pay to employees for the holidays to avoid a repeat of staffing shortages that contributed to thousands of flight cancellations recently. Mechanics, reservations agents, baggage handlers and some others will receive the cash reward for perfect attendance on all days they're scheduled to work from Nov. 15 through Jan. 2, the airline told employees.
— From news services