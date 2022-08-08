Consumers see lower home prices ahead

Gift Article Share

Americans are starting to see an end for the relentless rise in U.S. home prices. Consumers surveyed last month said they expect home prices to rise by about 3.5 percent in the coming year, down from an expected change of 4.4 percent a month earlier and 6 percent at the start of 2022, data from the New York Federal Reserve showed Monday.

The drop was reflected across education and income groups, marking the third straight decline and the lowest expected growth rate since November 2020.

Home prices have surged over the last couple of years, fueled by ultralow mortgage rates and a pandemic-related rush for more spacious properties.

While price increases remain extremely high, recent data have shown a slight deceleration as higher borrowing costs deter prospective buyers and inventory picks up.

— Bloomberg News

U.S. sanctions service over N. Korea hackers

The Treasury Department issued sanctions Monday against a cryptocurrency service that has allowed North Korean hackers and others to launder billions of dollars’ worth of digital tokens stolen in virtual heists.

The service, Tornado Cash, is what is known as a mixer, and it pools digital assets to obscure their ownership. Since its launch in 2019, the program has laundered more than $7 billion in digital assets, according to the Treasury Department. By adding the service’s website and 45 associated crypto wallets to the sanctions list, the administration makes it illegal for any American to transact with them.

The sanctions mark the Biden administration’s second such move against a mixer. In May, it blacklisted a program called Blender, which was also employed by the North Korean hackers. The mixer has not appeared to be operational since then, a senior Treasury official said Monday.

— Tory Newmyer

New rules proposed for clearing houses

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday proposed new rules aimed at preventing conflicts of interest in management and governance of clearing houses.

Clearing houses are essential in ensuring that securities or derivatives trades are completed, even if one side of a transaction goes bust.

Under the SEC’s proposal, registered clearing houses would be required to disclose more details on board composition, independent directors, and nominating and risk management committees, among other details.

“I think these rules would help to build more transparent and reliable clearing houses,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

The plan would replace two related measures that were proposed following the 2009-2010 global financial crisis but were never adopted.

Specifically, the SEC’s plan would require clearing houses to identify, mitigate or eliminate conflicts of interest involving directors or senior managers, and also to document such actions.

It would also require such firms to implement policies and procedures that obligate directors to report conflicts of interest, among other details.

— Reuters



Consumer expectations for U.S. inflation over the coming years declined sharply in the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Expectations for U.S. inflation three years ahead fell to 3.2 percent in July, from 3.6 percent the previous month, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations. It was the second straight monthly drop. The outlook for inflation in the coming year fell to 6.2 percent from 6.8 percent. U.S. inflation has surged to four-decade highs in the past year, driven by pandemic-related supply shortfalls and soaring commodity prices, as well as strong consumer demand bolstered by fiscal stimulus and low interest rates.



Twitter subpoenaed Oracle Corp. founder Larry Ellison in its legal battle to make Elon Musk complete his proposed $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Last week the company subpoenaed an official of a trust Ellison controls that committed $1 billion to Musk’s proposed buyout. Now the company has notified Delaware Chancery Court that it has subpoenaed Ellison himself.

— From news reports

