Last week, about 1,400 workers represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union went on strike at Kellogg cereal plants in Omaha and in Battle Creek, Mich.; Lancaster, Pa.; and Memphis. The locations produce Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and other products.
U.S. workers are pressing for better pay as a labor shortage and supply-chain bottlenecks force companies to raise prices and overhaul operations.
— Bloomberg News
AEROSPACE
Airbus got one order for a plane last month
Airbus reported just one plane order in September but managed to keep up deliveries as strains on transport links tested the global supply chain.
The sale of a single A319neo to an unidentified buyer interrupts the momentum established in August, when Airbus posted its best month for sales since the start of the pandemic. There were no cancellations in September, according to order and deliveries figures published Monday.
A deal to sell 28 jets to Italy’s new state-backed airline, Italia Trasporto Aereo, announced at the end of last month, wasn’t included in the sales statistics because it’s an outline agreement that hasn’t been finalized.
The European manufacturer delivered 40 jets in September, keeping alive a goal of 600 handovers by year’s end.
Only 30, however, involved the workhorse A320 family of narrow-bodies, below a build rate of 40 per month, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst George Ferguson wrote.
— Bloomberg News
Deutsche Lufthansa paid off a chunk of the German government's remaining bailout package, eliminating part of what is known as its silent participation support with $1.7 billion of the money it raised in a rights offering last week. The $2.5 billion equity raise is now completed and new shares issued, Lufthansa said Monday in a statement. The company plans to repay a remaining $1.2 billion silent participation to Germany's Economic Stabilization Fund by year's end.
Amazon said Monday that it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
— From news services