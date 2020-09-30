AD

“Leaders must act fast or risk losing millions of women from the workforce and setting gender diversity back years,” Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook and co-founder of LeanIn.org, said in a statement.

— Bloomberg News

HOUSING

Pending home sales hit record in August

More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in August, suggesting that the hot U.S. housing market will continue to churn well into fall.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales rose 8.8 percent to a record of 132.8. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It had sunk to a low of 69 in April as the coronavirus swept through the nation.

Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so this month’s numbers point to strong sales into October.

The median price for an existing single-family home reached $315,000 in August, up 11.7 percent from August 2019. The median price of a new home sold in August was $312,800.

— Associated Press

COAL INDUSTRY

Court upholds FTC's blocking of merger

A federal court upheld a Federal Trade Commission decision to block a proposed merger between two leading Wyoming coal companies.

The FTC had said a merger between Peabody Energy and Arch Resources would have created a monopoly that could have resulted in higher energy prices for customers, said Robert Godby, the director of the Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy at the University of Wyoming College of Business.

A U.S. District Court upheld that opinion on Tuesday.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The case against the CEO of a chemical manufacturer on trial over a toxic fire at the company’s suburban Houston plant during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 ended Wednesday after the judge concluded that prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charge. Judge Belinda Hill’s ruling ended the case against Arkema CEO Richard Rowe, but the company and another employee are still on trial. Rowe had been charged with the reckless emission of an air contaminant related to the blaze at Arkema’s chemical plant northeast of Houston. The blaze caused organic peroxides made at the facility to catch fire and explode. The fire forced the evacuation of more than 200 residents from the area and sent 21 people to the hospital.

U.S. auto sales are expected to rebound strongly in the third quarter thanks to low borrowing costs and a shift toward private transportation amid the pandemic. The seasonally adjusted annualized selling rate is likely to have reached 15.7 million new vehicles in September, down 1.6 million from a year ago, according to the researcher J.D. Power. Retail sales, which exclude deliveries to fleet buyers such as rental-car companies, probably grew year over year in September for the first time since February, thanks to a couple of extra selling days on the calendar.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for August.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for September.