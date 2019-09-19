Insys was the first drugmaker pushed into bankruptcy by an onslaught of lawsuits filed across the United States intending to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the U.S. opioid addiction crisis. The sale approved Thursday in federal court in Delaware marks the last major step in dismantling Insys. In June, the company agreed to sell its assets in bankruptcy to raise money to cover a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department and others.

— Bloomberg News

WALL STREET

Markets: Treasurys gain, dollar weakens

U.S. equities ended Thursday near where they started as investors failed to find a catalyst to lift the benchmark stock index to an all-time high. The dollar sank, and Treasurys rose amid a slew of fresh monetary policy decisions.

The S&P 500 index closed with little changed, within 1 percent of a record, as gains in software companies offset losses for carmakers.

After receiving a boost from positive comments on trade by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow early in the day, equities took a leg down after a report about a U.S. official threatening steeper tariffs against China.

Oil gained amid contrasting reports about whether Saudi Arabia asked Iraq for crude to supply its domestic refineries.

— Bloomberg News

Chuck Yeager, the retired U.S. Air Force pilot who broke the sound barrier, has sued Airbus, saying it used his name, identity and likeness without permission in promotional material for its Airbus Racer helicopter concept. Yeager, 96, accused Airbus of trademark infringement and violating his right of publicity, in a complaint filed Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, Calif. Airbus did not respond on Thursday to requests for comment. Yeager said the alleged infringement occurred in June 2017, when Airbus posted a promotional piece on its website to highlight its plan to make Airbus Racer a fast and cost-effective way to fly.

Filings for U.S. unemployment benefits rose less than estimated and remained around historically low levels, offering the latest signs that the labor market is holding up. Jobless claims climbed by 2,000 to 208,000 in the week ended Sept. 14, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday that matched the lowest estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The four-week average, a less volatile measure for initial claims, slipped to a seven-week low.

Impossible Foods will finally offer its eponymous plant-based burger in U.S. grocery aisles on Friday. The Impossible Burger will make its retail debut at 27 Gelson's Markets locations in Southern California before expanding its retail presence in the fourth quarter and in early 2020, the company said in a statement. The product will arrive in additional unnamed stores, including on the East Coast, later this month. The product is already on restaurant menus, including Burger King locations nationwide, after starting at New York City's Momofuku Nishi in July 2016.

Stripe said on Thursday that it is raising $250 million in its latest funding round, which values the payments start-up at $35 billion, a 56 percent surge from a previous valuation at the start of the year. Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst were some of the investors in the latest funding, Stripe said. Stripe, whose products make it easier for companies to accept online payments and bill customers, said it would use the money to expand its product suite and overseas footprint.

