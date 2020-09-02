Oracle was fighting its exclusion from seeking the cloud-computing deal known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI. The Pentagon awarded the contract to Microsoft in October over Amazon Web Services.

Oracle argued that the Defense Department unfairly tailored the minimum contract requirements for Amazon and Microsoft. It also alleged conflicts of interest, including Pentagon employees who went on to work for Amazon after helping to craft the bid. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— Bloomberg News

LEGAL

Dissident alleges

Yahoo-China pact

The Verizon Communications subsidiary that acquired Yahoo in 2017 was sued in the United States by a Chinese activist over an alleged secret pact between Beijing and former Yahoo executives that led to the torture of dissidents.

Ning Xianhua, a survivor of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, says in a complaint filed Wednesday that years later he continued his activism by using a Yahoo email account to “privately spread pro-democracy messages and publications,” thinking the American company’s services offered him and other activists security.

But Yahoo had cut a deal with Chinese officials to hand over the emails of pro-democracy dissidents in exchange for access to the vast Chinese market, Ning alleges in the lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose.

The suit says former Yahoo executives struck a deal with China’s communist regime to hand over the emails of activists, including messages between U.S. residents and Ning, who says he was imprisoned and tortured.

Ning lives in New York.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Ford is cutting about 5 percent of its U.S. salaried workers as part of a reorganization, which could include layoffs. The automaker is offering its white-collar workers buyouts to try to achieve a staff reduction of 1,400 positions. Ford expects its first full-year loss in a decade this year. Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of the Americas and international markets, said in a memo Wednesday to about 30,000 salaried workers in the United States: “Our hope is to reach fitness targets with the voluntary incentive program. If that doesn’t happen, involuntary separations may be required.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday launched its autonomous vehicle online tracking tool, which shows places where the vehicles are being tested on public roads. The map is a pilot program that shows testing in 17 U.S. cities, and the agency says it will grow as companies provide information. Critics say the map relies solely on data voluntarily submitted by companies and has no requirements to show safety data.

Daimler on Wednesday unveiled the new version of its Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, the company’s most important model and one it hopes will generate fat profits to help the German automaker through the pandemic. The car’s features include a voice assistant that functions in all seats and can be used to ask for a massage or to play music. The S-Class comes in a hybrid version that combines electric and internal combustion propulsion. The company’s news release did not include price information.

— From news services

Thursday

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for July.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases second-quarter productivity and costs data.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.