LAWSUITS

Court restores Kia, Hyundai settlement

A U.S. appeals court restored a $210 million nationwide class-action settlement for hundreds of thousands of owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles whose fuel economy estimates were inflated.

By an 8-to-3 vote Thursday, in a case closely watched by class-action lawyers, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, Calif., said vehicle owners had enough in common to let them settle as a group. It also rejected arguments by owners opposed to the settlement that the claims process was too burdensome and that attorneys for the class had colluded with the automakers to extract a “sweetheart deal” that undervalued their claims.

The case began after the Environmental Protection Agency found flaws in the Hyundai and Kia testing procedures, prompting the automakers to lower fuel efficiency estimates for about 900,000 vehicles from the 2011, 2012 and 2013 model years.

Attorneys for objecting drivers had no immediate comment. Hyundai said it was grateful for the decision. Kia and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— Reuters

DELIVERY BUSINESS

FedEx to hire 700 part-time drivers

FedEx said it plans to hire about 700 flexible, part-time Express drivers in 160 U.S. residential and rural markets.

FedEx, like global rival United Parcel Service, is investing billions of dollars to cope with the boom in low-margin residential deliveries, which account for just over half of total package volume, vs. 20 percent in 2000.

Taking small numbers of packages the “last mile” to shoppers’ doorsteps and far-flung homes is more costly than delivering scads of envelopes and packages to office buildings, the latter of which have been the Memphis-based company’s bread and butter.

The lower-cost, part-time drivers will use company vehicles, receive no benefits, work no more than four weekly shifts, and be paid $17.10 per hour in most markets — including Paducah, Ky.; Roswell, N.M.; and Jacksonville, Fla.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

Productivity rate gained in 1st quarter

U.S. productivity grew at a strong 3.4 percent rate in the January-to-March quarter, the best showing in more than four years, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It was an encouraging sign that productivity may finally be improving after a long stretch of weakness.

The first-quarter gain was more than double the 1.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter, although it was slightly lower than an initial estimate of 3.6 percent made a month ago. Labor costs fell during the first quarter, declining by 1.6 percent after a 0.4 percent drop in the fourth quarter.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is a key factor determining an economy’s growth potential.

In a separate report Thursday, the Labor Department said that applications for unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, held steady at 218,000 last week.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. household wealth rebounded to a record in the first quarter as the stock market recovered from a plunge in the previous period, after Federal Reserve interest-rate increases and trade-war shocks rattled investors late last year. Net worth for households and nonprofit groups increased by $4.69 trillion, or 4.5 percent, to $108.6 trillion after a 3.7 percent drop in the prior period, Fed data showed. Household debt growth slowed to a 2.3 percent annual pace, the least since late 2015, from a 2.8 percent rate in the previous quarter.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google agreed to buy Looker Data Sciences for $2.6 billion, expanding its offerings to help customers manage data in the cloud. The acquisition announced Thursday gives Google a new tool in its campaign to sell more cloud storage and software.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases employment data for May.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for April.

3 p.m.: Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for April.