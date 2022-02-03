

Merck said on Thursday it expects its 2022 sales to increase as much as 18 percent over last year, mostly on sales of its new covid-19 pill, molnupiravir. The drugmaker said sales of the covid-19 drug were $952 million in the fourth quarter, and it expects another $5 billion to $6 billion in molnupiravir sales in 2022. Merck developed the antiviral pill — and shares the profits equally — with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Merck still expects to produce 30 million treatment courses of molnupiravir by the end of the year.

Wag Labs, the developer of dog-walking app Wag!, said on Thursday it plans to go public by merging with a blank-check firm in a deal valued at $350 million. The merger with CHW Acquisition Corp. will provide gross cash proceeds of nearly $175 million to the combined company, which will be majority owned by Wag’s shareholders. The combined entity will be named Wag! Group and trade on the Nasdaq under the under the symbol “PET” after the deal closes, which is expected in the second quarter of this year.

A record 50 percent of U.S. small-business owners said they raised compensation in January amid still-elevated job openings, the National Federation of Independent Business said Thursday. With some 47 percent of small businesses reporting job openings last month that they could not fill, employers have been raising wages to attract skilled candidates.