“By failing to extend the excise tax, Congress is shifting billions of dollars in liabilities from coal companies to taxpayers,” said Autumn Hanna, vice president of Taxpayers for Common Sense. The Washington-based group released a report on Tuesday that said the fund’s debt could be as high as $26 billion by 2050.

The U.S. Department of Labor earlier this year confirmed to the Associated Press that a funding shortfall in the Black Lung Trust Fund would be covered by borrowing from the U.S. Treasury.

A excise tax rate of $1.10 per ton of underground mined coal was cut by more than half to about 50 cents in the new year. The fund took in about $450 million in revenue in fiscal year 2017.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

Productivity declines for 1st time in years

U.S. productivity fell in the summer, the first decline in nearly four years, underscoring the struggles companies are facing in boosting worker efficiency.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that productivity edged down at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.2 percent in the July-September quarter, the first quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2015. The report represented a slight revision from an initial estimate of a 0.3 percent drop in productivity. Labor costs were up at an annual rate of 2.5 percent in the third quarter, a sharp rebound from a 0.1 percent increase in the second.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is crucial to boosting living standards. Rising output means that employers can pay their workers more with the increased production without having to raise their prices, a move that can trigger higher inflation.

— Associated Press

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for November.

2 p.m.: Treasury releases federal budget for November.

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve policymakers release a statement on interest rates.

