HEALTH CARE

CVS expands delivery service nationwide

CVS Health is expanding same-day prescription deliveries nationwide in the latest push by drugstores to keep customers who don’t want to wait and are doing more shopping online.

The drugstore chain says it can deliver medications and other products within a few hours to homes or offices from 6,000 locations. The company started this service, which comes with a fee, in late 2017 in New York and expanded it to several cities last year.

Rival Walgreens also offers same-day deliveries in major cities and plans to expand this year. Both companies also tout deliveries in one to two days.

Retailers like drugstores have been dealing with competition from online giant Amazon, which offers same-day delivery on detergent, toothpaste and 3 million other products nationwide. Amazon also bought last year the online pharmacy PillPack, which provides home deliveries. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

CVS Health, based in Woonsocket, R.I., said Thursday that customers will be able to order the same-day service through the company’s app, or by sending a text or calling the pharmacy. Aside from prescriptions, customers can also have cold remedies, vitamins and baby products delivered.

CVS will provide the service through the delivery company Shipt in 36 states and Washington. That service will cost about $8.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Target again boosts its minimum wage

Target is boosting its minimum starting wage for the third time in as many years, distancing itself from rival Walmart in a tight labor market.

The cheap-chic retailer will move the wage to $13 an hour in June, providing tens of thousands of workers a raise, the company said, without specifying exactly how many staffers would benefit. This follows $1-an-hour increases in recent years and brings Target closer to the goal it set in 2017 of reaching $15 an hour by the end of next year.

“Investing in our team members is essential to keep our business growing and thriving,” Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief human resources officer, said in a company blog post.

The move is the latest salvo in an ongoing wage war between the nation’s biggest retailers. The industry is the largest private-sector employer in the United States, and competition for staff has intensified.

Walmart has also boosted wages several times in recent years to reach its starting salary of $11 per hour. It has also expanded benefits like maternity and parental leave. Costco Wholesale, which often leads the retail pack on pay, just boosted its starting wage to as much as $15.50 an hour.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell to a nearly half-century low last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength despite slowing economic growth. But the loss of momentum in activity has left some employers unsettled about the economy's outlook. Announced job cuts by U.S.-based companies in the first quarter were the highest since 2015, other data showed on Thursday.

Bayer, Germany's largest drugmaker, said it had contained a cyberattack on its networks that it believes was hatched in China, highlighting the risk to big business of data theft and disruption. Bayer found the infectious software early last year, covertly monitored and analyzed it until the end of last month and then cleared the threat from its systems, the company said Thursday.

Colorado's legislature passed a sweeping overhaul of the state's oil and natural gas laws, giving local governments more power to regulate drilling in one of the nation's top crude-producing regions. The bill, which passed the Colorado Senate on Wednesday by just three votes amid intense industry opposition, is heading to the desk of Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, a long-standing proponent of tightening public health and safety standards around oil and gas development who helped develop the reforms.

