The change in policy at both companies comes after a Walmart customer complained that the practice of locking up items that cater to people of color was discriminatory.

The drugstore chain said it had expanded its selection of textured hair and color cosmetics products by 35 percent to add brands appealing to communities of color.

— Reuters

TRAVEL INDUSTRY

Airbnb agrees to provide host data

Home-share start-up Airbnb has settled a major lawsuit against New York City and agreed to hand over personal data on its hosts, helping officials track down those who rent their homes in violation of city regulations.

The agreement announced Friday could cost Airbnb tens of thousands of listings in the Big Apple, but it also gets the San Francisco-based company closer to its ultimate goal — clarifying its legal status in one of its biggest domestic markets.

“We hope that our willingness to be transparent enables the State and the City to feel reassured that short-term rentals can be effectively regulated without blunt prohibitions,” Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk said in a message to hosts.

New York City officials have estimated that as many as 35,000 of Airbnb’s current listings violate local laws barring entire apartments from being rented for fewer than 30 days without a tenant present.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

PG&E reached an agreement with the committee representing fire victims in its bankruptcy regarding company stock that will fund half of a $13.5 billion trust to pay damage claims. The deal resolves the last major dispute in the California power giant's Chapter 11 case, largely clearing the way for a judge to approve its reorganization ahead of a June 30 deadline.

An art dealer with galleries in London and Miami was arrested on U.S. charges that he defrauded victims of more than $20 million to finance his business. Inigo Philbrick, who specializes in postwar and contemporary fine art, was arrested Thursday in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, about 8,400 miles from New York, where he was charged.