In addition, Teva will provide Florida about $84 million worth of its Narcan nasal spray used to treat overdose victims. Another company, Endo Health Solutions, is also settling for $65 million, Moody said.

“The opioid epidemic is wreaking havoc on Florida families,” Moody said in a news release. “The monies secured from CVS, Teva, Allergan and Endo will help further our efforts to remediate the harm and suffering of Floridians.”

The money from CVS, Moody added, will be divided between the state and Florida cities and counties, which were beset by opioid overdoses and illicit drug use during the “pill mill” epidemic of a decade ago. The money must be spent on tackling the opioid crisis.

— Associated Press

FedEx, Elroy Air to test cargo drone

FedEx is partnering with Elroy Air, a start-up that makes a large cargo drone, to test moving packages by air with no pilot on board.

FedEx plans to begin experimental flights next year using Elroy Air’s Chaparral aircraft to shuttle packages from one sorting hub to another, the companies said. The hybrid-powered electric aircraft can fly about 300 miles with as much as 500 pounds of cargo in a detachable pod.

Elroy Air is pursuing the cargo market exclusively and has designed its aircraft to fly without a pilot from the start.

Elroy Air, which is doing work in the Air Force’s Agility Prime program, uses electricity and fuel to power the aircraft. The combination gives the aircraft more range and eliminates the need for building charging stations, said Kofi Asante, vice president of strategy and business development for the San Francisco-based start-up.

The companies haven’t decided where they will begin the test flights but will probably begin commercial flights abroad, Asante said.

— Bloomberg News

High pump prices appear to be deterring U.S. drivers at a time when gas demand typically picks up with warmer weather. A third straight weekly decline in gasoline demand brought the rolling four-week average to 8.76 million barrels a day last week, down by more than 4 percent compared with the same time in 2019, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows. Pump prices have hovered above $4.20 a gallon since hitting a record high this month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tightened global oil supplies. High fuel costs are a key component of surging inflation, a political challenge for President Biden.

American households had an extra $4.2 trillion of readily available cash at the end of last year compared with before the pandemic, after they received more government support and trimmed spending due to covid-19, according to Federal Reserve data. Savings increased to $14.7 trillion from $10.6 trillion at the end of 2019, the Fed data shows. The biggest portion of that increase came in the form of checking account deposits and physical cash. The windfall is piling up at the top of the income distribution. About two-thirds of the excess savings were held by the highest 20 percent of earners, with $1.2 trillion of it held by the top 1 percent.

Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Technologies must face a lawsuit alleging their delivery fees result in higher prices even for New York diners not using those apps. A federal judge Wednesday denied the companies’ motion to dismiss the suit, which was filed in April 2020 just after the pandemic forced restaurants throughout the United States to close their doors and rely on delivery services for business. The suit claims the companies’ “exorbitant fees” prevent restaurants operating on tight margins from offering discounts to customers who order from them directly. The delivery companies argued that the plaintiffs hadn’t shown that ordering directly from a restaurant, even online, is a substitute for ordering the same meal via their apps.