HEALTH-CARE INDUSTRY

CVS reports weak earnings forecast

CVS Health is setting 2019 earnings expectations well below Wall Street forecasts, as the company struggles to fix part of its business while blending in its acquisition of Aetna.

CVS Health shares sank, while broader indexes rose slightly Wednesday after the company unveiled its 2019 forecast and detailed fourth-quarter results.

CVS Health booked a $2.2 billion charge in the final quarter of 2018 from a business that provides services to long-term-care facilities.

The company said Wednesday that it has been dealing with challenges like low occupancy rates in skilled nursing locations. CVS chief executive Larry Merlo told analysts the company still sees growth opportunities in parts of that business, and he expects the performance to improve.

CVS Health also runs more than 9,900 retail locations as the nation’s second-largest drugstore chain and processes over a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefit manager.

CVS expects adjusted earnings per share to range between $6.68 and $6.88 this year. That compares with the average analyst expectation of $7.35 per share, according to FactSet.

Merlo told analysts the company sees 2019 as a “bridge to the future,” and the business is expected to strengthen as it integrates the operations of Aetna, a health insurer that covers more than 22 million people.

— Associated Press

TECHNOLOGY

Bug affects WhatsApp privacy controls

A security bug is allowing users to bypass new privacy controls introduced by Facebook messaging service WhatsApp on iPhones this month, the service said Wednesday after users noted the issue on social media.

WhatsApp’s new privacy feature allows iPhone users to require fingerprint or facial recognition to open the app, but users were able to bypass those log-in methods by using the iPhone’s “share” function to send files over WhatsApp.

A user named “u/de_X_ter” wrote a Reddit post Tuesday detailing the problem.

“We are aware of the issue and a fix will be available shortly. In the meantime, we recommend that people set the screen lock option to ‘immediately,’ ” a WhatsApp spokesperson said by email.

— Reuters

WALL STREET

Former Apple lawyer pleads not guilty

A former Apple lawyer was released on a $500,000 bond after entering a not-guilty plea to insider-trading charges.

Gene Daniel Levoff appeared in federal court in Newark on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors said he had traded on confidential revenue and earnings filings since 2011.

“We very much look forward to defending Mr. Levoff in this case,” his attorney, Kevin Marino, said after the brief hearing.

In setting the bond, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven C. Mannion noted that Levoff had traveled extensively and held “extensive assets.”

Apple fired Levoff in September after placing him on leave two months earlier, according to a filing in a related lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

Alphabet's Google said Wednesday it had made an "error" in not disclosing that its Nest Secure home security system had a built-in microphone in its devices. Earlier this month, Google said Nest Secure would be getting an update and users could now enable its virtual assistant technology Google Assistant on Nest Guard. The device's published specifications did not mention a microphone; however, the updated product page now mentions one. "The on-device microphone was never intended to be a secret and should have been listed in the tech specs. That was an error on our part. The microphone has never been on and is only activated when users specifically enable the option," Google said.

Corona maker Constellation Brands said Wednesday it was looking to sell some of its lower-end wine brands, as it concentrates on the more profitable high-end segment. "Everything that's not a power brand, you can assume that we're either going to sell it, discontinue it or milk it very quickly over the next year or so," Chief Financial Officer David Klein said at CAGNY, a major food and consumer products event in Boca Raton, Fla. Reuters reported in October that Constellation was looking to sell some of its U.S.-based wine brands, in a deal that could be worth more than $3 billion.

— From wire services