The company said the civil cases related to a consumer class-action lawsuit pending before the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Daimler said in a statement that the settlement with governments will result in costs of about $1.5 billion, while the civil suit will incur a one-off charge of about $700 million. It estimated that “further expenses of a mid three-digit-million” euros would be required to fulfill requirements of the settlements.

The deal with the U.S. governments apparently will settle probes by the Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency, Customs and Border Protection and the California attorney general and Air Resources Board.

The agreement with the governments will be detailed in consent decrees, which will be filed with a U.S. District Court in the coming weeks, Daimler’s statement said.

— Associated Press

ENTERTAINMENT

AMC to sell tickets for 15 cents as it reopens

AMC Theaters, the country’s largest movie theater chain, announced Thursday that it will resume operations next week after a five-month shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest service-sector giant to reopen to the public at a time when infections remain high throughout the United States.

More than 100 AMC theaters in at least 19 states will start screening movies again starting Aug. 20, the company said in a statement.

To lure customers back in, all tickets that day will be 15 cents — a campaign AMC is branding “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

Another 300 theaters will resume business by early September in what AMC called a “phased” reopening following multiple delays over the summer.

Guests and workers will be required to wear masks at all times, and auditoriums will operate at 30 percent capacity or less, depending on local restrictions. The company said it will also make hand sanitizer available and regularly disinfect its facilities.

AMC closed theaters nationwide in mid-March as the virus spread was beginning to accelerate.

The pandemic forced AMC into a dire financial position. Initially, the company planned to shutter theaters for six to 12 weeks but extended the timeline as infections mounted. It furloughed more than 600 corporate employees in the spring, and in June, after reporting a $941.5 million drop in first-quarter revenue, AMC warned in a financial filing that it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay afloat.

— Derek Hawkins

Also in Business

Mortgage rates rose for the first time in three weeks, while holding close to the record lows that have juiced up the U.S. housing market. The average for a 30-year loan climbed to 2.96 percent this week, up from 2.88 percent, which was the lowest in almost 50 years of data-keeping by Freddie Mac. The rate fell below 3 percent for the first time in July, a slide in borrowing costs that began earlier this year as the coronavirus roiled financial markets.

Apple is readying bundles that will let customers subscribe to several of the company's digital services at a lower monthly price, according to people with knowledge of the effort. The bundles, dubbed "Apple One" inside the Cupertino, Calif.-based technology giant, are planned to launch as early as October alongside the next iPhone line, the people said. The bundles are designed to encourage customers to subscribe to more Apple services, which will generate more recurring revenue.

Michigan announced an initiative to explore development of a more than 40-mile stretch of road dedicated to connected and autonomous vehicles between the cities of Ann Arbor and Detroit. The project will be led by Cavnue, a subsidiary of Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, and will be supported by an advisory committee that includes General Motors, Ford and Toyota, as well as autonomous driving stat-ups Argo and Alphabet's Waymo.