Past winners say just making the list has its perks. The award, they say, is especially useful in their recruitment efforts by helping them stand out to job candidates.
“This year especially, it’s so important to candidates to match their personal values with those of their employer,” Chellsy Mysza, spokeswoman for Power Home Remodeling, which ranked No. 3 among midsize employers in 2020, said in an e-mail. “We’ve heard countless anecdotes from our current employees and candidates on how Power was first put on their radar from the Top Workplaces list — it provides job seekers with a curated number of local organizations that have proven their priorities to be focused on culture, leadership development, corporate social responsibility, company growth, and more.”
Any private, public, nonprofit or government employer in the Washington region with 50 or more employees can be nominated. To submit a nomination, visit www.washingtonpost.com/nominate or call 202-417-3866.
Philadelphia-based Energage, The Post’s survey partner, will contact the organizations nominated and seek permission to query employees. They will be asked to respond to a series of 24 questions regarding workplace culture on a seven-point scale. Energage uses the ratings to select and rank the top 200.
The top three winners in four size categories — largest, large, mid-size and small — as well as the top leader in all four categories will receive special awards.
The winners will be named at an event and featured in a special magazine in mid-June. Because of the pandemic, the normally live event for the second year will be virtual.