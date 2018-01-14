Search-and-rescue personnel scan a home on Saturday in the aftermath of the mudslides in Montecito, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The death toll from Southern California’s devastating mudslides has reached 20 after the discovery of another body, authorities said Sunday. No information about the victim’s identity was provided.

Four people remain missing after last week’s flash floods in coastal Montecito, said Santa Barbara County spokesman Justin Cooper, according to the Associated Press.

Search-and-rescue missions are continuing, although large amounts of mud and debris have made them difficult. Several areas in Santa Barbara County remain under mandatory evacuation orders, with most of Montecito still shut off from natural gas service.

The mudslides destroyed 65 homes and damaged 462, fire officials said. Many commercial properties were damaged, as well. Twenty-eight people were injured.