Workers also said their odds of becoming unemployed were slightly higher, with the perceived chances of losing a job over the next year rising to 15 percent in December from 14.6 percent in November. The increase was driven by people without a college education.

Consumers said they expect inflation to pick up over the medium term and for home prices to keep rising. according to the survey of consumer expectations, which is a monthly poll based on a rotating panel of 1,300 households.

— Reuters

COURTS

Judge: Samsung can't use Chinese ruling

Samsung Electronics can’t use a Chinese court ruling to block an American court from determining royalty rates on Samsung and Ericsson patents, a federal judge in Texas ruled Monday, in a closely watched case over global royalty disputes.

District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap said he has the right to determine if Samsung and Ericsson are fulfilling their obligations to license their standard-essential patents on fair terms. He barred Samsung from enforcing a ruling that limited Ericsson’s ability to pursue its case.

Ericsson, based in Sweden, filed suit against Samsung last month in Texas, accusing it of refusing to negotiate in good faith so Samsung could demand a less-than-fair rate on Ericsson’s patents. Days earlier, South Korea-based Samsung had filed its own complaint in Wuhan, China, asking that court to set a global rate for Ericsson’s patents.

Samsung on Dec. 25 obtained an order from the Chinese court that Ericsson was barred from seeking royalties on 4G or 5G technologies anywhere other than in Wuhan. Gilstrap’s order bars Samsung from enforcing that order and mandates that the Korean company pay any fines levied against Ericsson by the Chinese court.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Chipotle Mexican Grill said on Monday it would hire 15,000 workers in the United States, as the fast-casual burrito chain benefits from strong demand during the covid-19 pandemic. The move comes about five months after Chipotle said it planned to add 10,000 more people to its more than 85,000-strong workforce. It now employs about 94,000 people, most of them in the United States. Chipotle had posted a 14 percent jump in revenue in its latest reported quarter.

Carnival posted an adjusted fourth-quarter net loss of $1.9 billion, but the world’s largest cruise operator also said that demand is surging for 2022. The deficit comes as most cruise operations around the world remain suspended due to the pandemic. Yet Carnival said cumulative advanced bookings for the first half of 2022 are now ahead of 2019 levels, even after the company slashed spending on marketing, which it says reflects pent-up demand among customers who haven’t been able to get on a ship since the first quarter of 2020.

Ben & Jerry’s said Monday it’s introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market. Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month. The treats come in two flavors: pumpkin with cookies and peanut butter with pretzels. Both are made with a base of sunflower butter. They’re made from the same ingredients Ben & Jerry’s uses in its nondairy human desserts. The treats — $2.99 per cup or $4.99 for a pack of four — will be placed near the Popsicles in grocery store frozen food aisles, a few doors down from Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

