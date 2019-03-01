ECONOMY

Consumer spending slid in December

U.S. consumer spending fell 0.5 percent in December, the biggest decline in nine years, as the holiday shopping season ended in disappointment. Meanwhile, incomes rose sharply in December but edged down in January.

The drop in consumer spending followed sizable gains of 0.7 percent in October and 0.6 percent in November, the Commerce Department reported Friday. December’s result means that spending for the quarter decelerated significantly, a primary factor in the slowing of overall economy in the final three months of the year.

Incomes jumped 1 percent in December, though slipped 0.1 percent in January. The government did not release spending data for January because of delays stemming from the government shutdown.

The big fall in spending reflected sizable declines in purchases of durable goods such as autos, as well as nondurable goods such as clothing, during the all-important holiday shopping season.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Manufacturers report drop in February sales

Automakers on Friday reported a decline in U.S. sales for February as demand for SUVs slows, pointing to a drop in overall sales in 2019.

Toyota said sales fell 5.2 percent to 172,748 vehicles due to declining sales of its Camry sedan, Tundra pickups and Sienna minivans.

Fiat Chrysler said sales fell 2 percent to 162,036 vehicles, hurt by lower demand for its Jeep Compass and Renegade sport utility vehicles.

“The overall industry is starting off slower due in part to weather, the U.S. government shutdown and concern over tax refunds,” said Reid Bigland, Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. head of sales.

Analysts have also pointed to rising interest rates on auto loans that have weighed on sales.

Honda reported a 0.4 percent dip in U.S. sales to 115,159 units, while Nissan sales in the United States plummeted 12 percent to 114,342.

— Reuters

Also in business

American manufacturers expanded at a slower rate in February, as the pace of orders, production and employment slipped. The Institute for Supply Management reported that its manufacturing index fell to 54.2, down from 56.6 in January. The companies surveyed said the U.S. economy is healthy, although they have concerns about the global economy and impacts from tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Consumer products giant Kimberly-Clark is launching a $120 million expansion that it says will add over 50 full-time jobs at an Oklahoma mill. The company said it will install resources for making Kleenex and Scott tissue products.

— From news services