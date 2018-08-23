manufacturing

Deere & Co. posts lower earnings

Deere & Co., the world’s largest tractor manufacturer, posted disappointing earnings as it battles higher freight and raw-material costs.

The Moline, Ill.-based company posted lower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings and kept its full-year earnings forecast unchanged, despite analysts’ predictions for a higher outlook.

The company is paying more for steel: Prices are up after the United States imposed tariffs on imports from some countries. And like other industries, Deere is paying more freight costs amid higher fuel costs and a shortage of big-rig drivers.

Profit excluding one-time items was $2.59 a share in the three months through July, missing the $2.74 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Deere kept its full-year earnings forecast unchanged at $3.1 billion, compared with an average estimate of $3.17 billion.

Cost inflation is marring what is proving to be a strong uptick in demand for agricultural machinery. U.S. farmers, the company’s biggest market, are finally returning to dealerships to replace worn-out tractors and combines, despite a multiyear downturn in the crop markets. That helped boost Deere’s worldwide net sales of equipment by 36 percent in the quarter from a year earlier.

— Bloomberg News

retail

L Brands cuts full-year earnings guidance

Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands Inc. was already something of a shaky retail boat, and now it seems to have sprung another leak.

Investors on Thursday hammered shares of the parent company of the lingerie chain and others, including Bath & Body Works, after it slashed its full-year earnings guidance. The stock is now down about 52 percent year-to-date, making it the worst performer on the S&P 500 Index.

L Brands has been troubled for some time now, with most of those woes centered on its flagship, Victoria’s Secret. Efforts at sweeping change there — from exiting the swimsuit business to installing a chief executive — have failed to make the brand meaningfully healthier or more relevant.

But now, its sister chain, Pink — aimed at the teenage and college set — isn’t looking so rosy, either. Executives said comparable sales at Pink declined by “mid-single digits” from a year earlier in the second quarter. There were sales declines in some categories of both its lingerie and loungewear lineup.

— Bloomberg News

airlines

Unionization vote can proceed at United

A vote on unionization by 2,700 United Airlines catering workers can proceed over the company’s objections, the general counsel of the National Mediation Board ruled.

The workers, who prepare and transport food for flights, are the only group of front-line United employees who do not have union representation. In January, the hospitality union Unite Here filed a petition, with support from three-quarters of United’s kitchen workforce, seeking a vote. United Airlines responded with a complaint alleging fraud and misrepresentation by the union before the petition was filed, contending that Unite Here organizers had shown up at workers’ homes claiming to be representatives of the airline conducting a poll.

The mediation board responded to the airline’s complaint by delaying the election to investigate the airline’s allegations, which the union denied.

In an emailed statement Thursday, United Airlines said the company would comply with the government’s rules and process.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Gap Inc. reported quarterly sales that topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, boosted by a rise in demand for its Old Navy and Banana Republic labels. Net income rose to $297 million, or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter that ended Aug. 4, from $271 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

HP Inc., which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co., reported a 26.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, due to strength in the unit that sells notebooks and desktops. The company's net earnings rose to $880 million, or 54 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $696 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

— Reuters

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases durable goods data for July.