U.S. TREASURY

Deficit already exceeds last year's total figure

The U.S. fiscal deficit has already exceeded the full-year figure for last year, as spending growth outpaces revenue.

The gap grew to $866.8 billion in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, up 27 percent from the same period a year earlier, the Treasury Department said in an emailed statement on Monday. That’s wider than last fiscal year’s shortfall of $779 billion, which was the largest federal deficit since 2012.

So far in the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, a revenue increase of 3 percent hasn’t kept pace with an 8 percent rise in spending. While still a modest source of income, tariffs imposed by the Trump administration helped almost double customs duties to $57 billion in the period.

Corporate income-tax receipts rose 3 percent between October and July, while individual income taxes gained 1 percent, according to Treasury data.

The annual budget deficit is expected to exceed $1 trillion starting in 2022, the Congressional Budget Office has said. The nonpartisan agency is scheduled to update its latest 10-year budget and economic forecasts on Aug. 21.

RETAIL

Rite Aid announces new chief executive

Rite Aid has chosen a former insurance executive to replace longtime chief executive John Standley to try to right the struggling drugstore chain.

The company said Monday that Heyward Donigan will take over immediately for Standley, who’s been CEO since 2010.

Donigan, 58, is a former executive with Premera Blue Cross. She most recently served as CEO of Sapphire Digital, which runs a technology platform that helps people shop for care.

Donigan takes over a company that runs nearly 2,500 drugstores and lost $99.7 million in its first quarter. Rite Aid’s board approved a reverse stock split this year to lift plummeting share prices and keep them on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Rite Aid, based in Camp Hill, Pa., rose almost 3 percent at the opening bell.

Also in Business

Tyson Foods said on Monday it will rebuild its Holcomb, Kan., beef plant after a fire partly destroyed the facility last week. The U.S. meat processor said that full-time, active employees would be paid weekly until production resumes. The company said the plant will be down "indefinitely" after the Friday night fire that put about 3,800 workers out of work. The company plans to rebuild in the same location. There were no casualties reported in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day in September, to 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The largest change is forecast in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, where output is expected to climb by 75,000 bpd, to 4.42 million bpd in September.

Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, is launching a line of soy-based products under its Pure Farmland brand, including burgers, meatballs and breakfast patties, according to a statement on Monday. Big meat companies are racing to catch up as plant-based protein resonates with consumers. Smithfield follows other large meat companies in embracing alternative protein.

L’Oreal must pay a California-based start-up $91.4 million for stealing its trade secrets, breaching a contract and infringing two patents related to a popular system that protects hair during bleaching treatments, a federal jury ruled Monday. Olaplex had accused the French giant of stealing the secrets in a meeting in California in 2015, when the companies were in talks for L’Oreal to buy the start-up. L’Oreal, during a week-long trial in Wilmington, Del., said it independently conceived the use of a critical acid in August 2014 and developed its products on its own.

Amazon-backed food-delivery service Deliveroo is pulling out of Germany after more than four years. The service will cease German operations on Friday, telling customers in an email Monday that it can no longer offer the desired "brilliant" service standard. Instead, Deliveroo will focus on "growing our operations in other markets around the world." Deliveroo's German business is the latest victim in the European food-delivery industry, which has long suffered from expensive competition that has forced established players to consolidate or close. Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

