While the industry has faced pressure from components shortage and supply chain woes, revenue at Dell’s client solutions unit — home to its hardware devices — surged 27 percent to a record $14.3 billion.
Its cloud-computing unit, VMware, grew 8 percent, due to orders from companies looking to cut costs and expand their digital presence.
Total revenue jumped 15 percent to $26.12 billion, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $25.53 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
The reopening of the economy has redirected some consumer spending away from computers to other sectors. But a recent rise in coronavirus cases has prompted renewed curbs and could boost the demand for remote-working equipment.
Dell’s net income fell to $880 million, or $1.05 per share, in the quarter ended July 30, from $1.01 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.
— Reuters
TECHNOLOGY
HP sees revenue jump in third quarter
HP’s quarterly sales fell short of projections, hurt by an industry-wide shortage of semiconductors that is constraining personal computer production. Shares dropped in late trading.
Revenue in the third quarter was $15.3 billion, up 7 percent but less than the average analyst estimate of $15.9 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, profit topped estimates, and the company gave an upbeat outlook for earnings thanks to higher PC prices.
While demand is growing, a shortage of low-cost components is holding back HP’s ability to fill all the orders it gets, Chief Executive Enrique Lores said in an interview. He expects demand will continue to be strong, but said HP will be limited by the lack of parts for several more quarters.
Profit is outperforming the company’s and Wall Street’s predictions because of HP’s emphasis on selling more expensive machines, raising prices and cutting back spending on promotions, he said.
Profit excluding some items in the period that ended in April rose to $1 a share. Analysts projected 84 cents.
— Bloomberg News
RETAIL
Gap raises its forecast for full-year sales
Gap on Thursday raised its full-year net sales forecast for the second time, betting on hot demand for its Old Navy and Athleta clothing brands as socializing makes a comeback with easing pandemic curbs.
Shares jumped 7 percent in extended trading after Gap said Old Navy’s net sales increased 21 percent in the second quarter from 2019 levels, while Athleta surged 35 percent.
San Francisco-based Gap also lifted its annual profit estimate, with both forecasts coming in above Wall Street expectations as the return to relative normalcy powers sales across the apparel industry.
Clothing chains that had stocked up generously are running out of tops and dresses as schools and colleges reopen and people celebrate weddings, graduations and group events again, analysts had said.
Gap is also benefiting from tie-ups with celebrities including rapper Kanye West and Olympian Simone Biles, while sharpening its focus on inclusivity.
Gap expects fiscal 2021 net sales growth of about 30 percent vs. a prior forecast in the low-to-mid 20-percent range.
The company forecasts an annual profit, excluding some charges, between $2.10 and $2.25 per share from $1.60 to $1.75 earlier.
Net sales rose 29 percent to $4.21 billion in the second quarter, beating estimates of $4.13 billion.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Qantas Group posted a 2.35 billion Australian dollar ($1.7 billion) pandemic-related annual loss on Thursday and forecast Australia will reopen to international travel in December. The Sydney-based airline company said it expected flights to countries with high coronavirus vaccination rates including the United States, Britain, Japan and Singapore would resume mid-December.
— Associated Press