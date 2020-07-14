Bastian said it will take more than two years for the airline to make “a sustainable recovery” from the virus and the harm it is doing to the global economy.

Delta is the first U.S. airline to report financial results for the May-through-June quarter, and the numbers were ugly.

The number of passengers boarding Delta planes tumbled 93 percent from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88 percent, and the company’s adjusted loss was worse than anticipated.

Airlines are expected to furlough thousands of workers when federal aid to help cover payroll expenses runs out on Oct. 1. Bastian held out hope that Delta might avoid those cuts because 17,000 of its employees have accepted early retirement, and another 35,000 will be taking unpaid leave during July.

The most important financial measure in the airline business right now is cash burn, which determines how long carriers can keep flying while travel remains severely depressed. Delta has about 19 months’ worth of cash and short-term investments at its current burn rate of $27 million a day.

Back in March, Delta was blazing through nearly $100 million a day. Since then, it has persuaded 40,000 employees to take unpaid leave, and it has parked hundreds of planes to save money on fuel and maintenance.

What’s missing now are passengers willing to buy tickets.

Air travel within the United States fell 95 percent from the start of March until mid-April, when on some days, fewer than 100,000 people boarded airline planes, down from more than 2 million a day a year earlier. That rose to more than 700,000 on the best days, but it has hit a plateau in July, coinciding with increased covid-19 cases across the Sun Belt and new quarantine restrictions on visitors to states such as New York.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Walgreens: Looting cost $75 million

Damage related to looting cost Walgreens Boots Alliance at least $75 million, offering a look at the cost of U.S. unrest for one of the nation’s largest retailers.

Walgreens said the estimate includes store damage and lost inventory through May, when the company’s fiscal third quarter ended, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Store closures during protests also hurt sales, the company said.

Demonstrations, most of which were peaceful, surged across the United States at the end of May following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Some were accompanied by looting. With about 9,300 locations in the United States, Walgreens is one of the largest U.S. retailers by store count.

The company “continues to monitor developments and assess the degree of the damage and expects additional charges to be incurred in subsequent periods associated with these events,” Walgreens said in the filing.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. consumer prices rebounded by the most in nearly eight years in June, but a resurgence in coronavirus cases after the reopening of businesses suggests a moderation in demand that could keep inflation muted and allow the Federal Reserve to keep injecting money into the ailing economy. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday came as some densely populated states in the South and West were dialing back or pausing reopenings, overwhelmed by rising infections of the respiratory illness. California on Monday announced new business restrictions.