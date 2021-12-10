Demand drives drillers to add oil and gas rigs



Home prices are rising in many areas of the United States, and Hawaii may be the state that benefits most. Local governments in the Aloha State are likely to reap the biggest property tax boost, followed by those in Connecticut and Florida, from the significant growth in home prices since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Fitch Ratings index. The index factors in the portion of states’ total revenue made up by property taxes and the historical relationship between property taxes and house price trends.