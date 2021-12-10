Demand drives drillers to add oil and gas rigs

The total rig count was up 238, or 70 percent, over this time last year.
Oil rigs rose by four to 471 this week, their highest level since April 2020. Gas rigs rose by three to 105, their highest since March 2020.
— Reuters
AUTOMAKERS
GM to build Michigan battery factory
General Motors and a joint-venture partner plan to build an electric-vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Mich., that would be their third such factory in the United States, according to the city’s website.
The companies’ plans were shown in documents posted on the website Friday. They say that the plant will cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers.
The plant will be built on the site of GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly factory, which has been annexed by the city under a revenue-sharing agreement. A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells will build the factory.
The documents say the building will be about 2.5 million square feet, with two-thirds being a “clean room” environment for battery cell manufacturing.
The plant’s first year of operation would be in 2025. It would start with 750 workers, with 1,700 by the end of 2026.
GM would not comment on the plant’s location but said it was developing business cases “for potential future investments in Michigan.”
— Associated Press
AUTO SAFETY
Mercedes fixes in-dash TV and Web displays
Mercedes-Benz has repaired a computer system that unintentionally permitted in-dash television and Internet displays to function while a vehicle is being driven, potentially distracting the driver.
The company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the issue in a voluntary recall.
Mercedes-Benz said the issue affects 227 vehicles with an active and connected “Mercedes Me” account, according to documents posted Friday on the NHTSA website.
The company said it has updated its computer server to correct the issue. The repair will restore a function meant to disable Internet and TV features while the car is being driven.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Home prices are rising in many areas of the United States, and Hawaii may be the state that benefits most. Local governments in the Aloha State are likely to reap the biggest property tax boost, followed by those in Connecticut and Florida, from the significant growth in home prices since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Fitch Ratings index. The index factors in the portion of states’ total revenue made up by property taxes and the historical relationship between property taxes and house price trends.
Instacart President Carolyn Everson, who joined the grocery delivery service three months ago, is stepping down at the end of the year. Everson said in a statement that her departure was “the best decision for the company and for me personally.” Everson worked at Facebook for a decade, closely working with Fidji Simo, who became Instacart’s chief executive in August.
— From news reports