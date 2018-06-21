Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, a leader on the Senate Banking Committee, said Democrats fear Trump’s pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will continuing a path laid out by interim director Mick Mulvaney. (Dustin Franz/For The Washington Post)

President Trump’s pick to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau faces a fierce confirmation struggle in the Senate, where liberal Democrats are preparing a campaign to block a nominee with decades of experience in homeland security but with little known record on financial regulation.

Democrats fear Kathy Kraninger, 43, is being brought in to oversee a pull back of the CPFB, continuing a path laid out by interim director Mick Mulvaney. As they fight her nomination, they have pounced on her lack of experience in financial regulation.

“I’ve not heard her make her case. Nothing I’ve seen makes me think that she should have this job, except she’s such an ally, she’s worked for Mulvaney and that tells me a lot,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee. “She will have a challenge because it’s clear that rank-and-file Republicans want to emasculate this agency.”

Kraninger could not be reached for comment.

The nomination has become a pivot point for the fight over the future of the consumer watchdog agency.

Republicans have fiercely opposed the CFPB since it was created during the Obama administration in response to the global financial crisis — a new agency aimed at policing banks’ and other financial firms’ treatment of consumers. Under Trump, the CFPB has fined fewer companies for misdeeds, dropped a major lawsuit against a payday lender and started reviewing major regulations, addressing Republican critics who have said the agency has historically overstepped its powers under previous leadership.

With Republicans controlling 51 Senate seats, her confirmation will probably depend on whether she can win over enough moderate Democrats to get the 60 votes she needs.

If confirmed by the Senate, Kraninger would hold significant sway over the way banks manage mortgages, credit cards, payday loans and other financial products they offer to customers. Without a deep understanding in the history and complexity of the topic, Democrats and consumer advocates say, she could become a puppet for influential financial groups.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has planned a hold on Kraninger’s nomination, a procedural move that will slow Kraninger’s progress in the Senate. Warren says she wants answers about whether Kraninger played a role in the administration’s current “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that has separated families of undocumented immigrants. (The White House did not answer repeated questions about whether Kraninger was involved.)

She has Trump’s full support, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said. Walters criticized the opposition to Kraninger’s nomination, calling it part of “the left’s obsession with politicizing the Bureau.”

“Mother Teresa could have been nominated, and Senator Warren still would have objected because the Bureau is about advancing her political ambitions rather than confirming a director who will effectively lead the Bureau,” Walters said.

Before running for her Senate seat, Warren helped create the CFPB and was former president Barack Obama’s first choice to lead it before her nomination was blocked by Senate Republicans.

While the partisan lines over Kraninger’s nomination have been drawn, little remains known about her views on the issues the CFPB grapples with.

Her nomination took much of Washington by surprise, as she rarely speaks publicly, and there is no record of her weighing in on questions of financial regulation. Her closest brush with the bureau appears to be her role in crafting Trump’s 2019 budget plan, which called for significantly cutting CFPB’s budget and putting restrictions on its enforcement powers. It “definitely reflects her reformist approach” to the CFPB, Walters said.

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) said he was “only very superficially” familiar with her record, but he said her affiliation with Mulvaney was a positive sign.

“I will say that I have a very high opinion of Mick Mulvaney, and he’s very bullish on her, so that’s a really good start from my point of view,” Toomey said. “But I’ve got to do my own due diligence.”

Banking officials and consumer advocates describe similar states of befuddlement as they scrambled to research the enigmatic nominee. “I thought I was misspelling her name because when I Googled her I couldn’t believe she was who they picked,” said one senior banking official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about the potential regulator. “I had never heard of her.”

Kraninger’s colleagues praise her ability to navigate governmental organizations and say her experience will serve her well as the CFPB.

Michael Chertoff, who worked with Kraninger as former president George W. Bush’s second Homeland Security secretary, praised the CFPB nominee. “Kathy is a smart, analytical public servant with broad government experience,” he said.

“I don’t know of anyone, personally, who better understands the budgeting, the Hill, the team building, the conflict resolution that are needed in any administration,” David Olive, a principal at homeland security public affairs firm Catalyst Partners, told The Washington Post.

Olive said he has known Kraninger since Sept. 11, 2001 and believed her “skill set” made her a strong candidate for the CFPB job.

“I don’t know of anyone who knows her who would put her as a rabid partisan, and there are certainly plenty of them in town,” he said. “She has been more on the substantive side than on the political agenda side.”

Critics see the lack of experience in financial regulations as disqualifying.

“I think that having a person in the position of director with no experience with consumer protection is a big mistake,” said Kathleen C. Engel, a research professor at Suffolk University Law School and a member of the Consumer Advisory Board fired by Mulvaney last month. Developing consumer protection policies requires knowledge of behavioral economics and the history of the financial markets and regulations, she said. “Simply being a good bureaucrat will not cut it.”

Kraninger’s CFPB nomination follows decades of experience in national security.

After working on Trump’s transition team, Kraninger last year joined the Office of Management and Budget where she oversees the preparation of the budgets for several cabinet departments, including the Treasury, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It is in that role Kraninger was tasked with identifying potential funding sources for Trump’s promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Trump promised repeatedly during the campaign the wall would be paid for by Mexico.)

Her White House role also put her in close touch with Mulvaney, who — though he has served as CFPB’s interim director since November — heads OMB.

Knowing Mulvaney’s tenure as interim director would expire June 22, the White House interviewed several potential replacements.

Candidates included Todd J. Zywicki, a conservative professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, and J. Mark McWatters, the chairman of the National Credit Union Administration, an industry regulator. Kraninger was on a list submitted by OMB of potential candidates that was reviewed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, according to a person familiar with the selection process who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the internal dynamic.

After Kudlow and Mnuchin narrowed the field to Kraninger for the job, Mulvaney weighed in and supported the pick, the person said.

“In the corporate world, as well as in government, it is common for CEOs and managers to move between different industries and agencies,” Walters said. “Having that core management experience is critical for that success.”

Kraninger worked on Trump’s transition team, and her record on national security issues stretches back decades.

At the time of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Kraninger was working at the Transportation Department on aviation security. She was one of the first employees called back into work and would go on to help set up the Department of Homeland Security, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not cleared to discuss the nominee.

She went on to serve in various positions at the Department of Homeland Security and TSA, as well as working on homeland security issues as a staffer on several House and Senate committees.

Kraninger, who graduated from Marquette University and Georgetown Law School, served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine in 1997.

Erica Werner contributed reporting.