Weaker currencies are unlikely to “provide a material boost to their economies in the short term as the response of most exports will be muted, besides the physical disruptions to trade from supply and demand disruptions,” they wrote.

Global trade suffered a historic fall at the peak of the lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus, plunging more than 12 percent in April alone, according to CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis data.

Economists are still assessing the damage amid a second wave of infections from Florida to Melbourne, Australia, with the IMF expecting the global economy to shrink this year in the deepest contraction since the Great Depression.

— Bloomberg News

ACQUISITIONS

Eldorado Resorts buys Caesars casinos

Eldorado Resorts completed its $17 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment, navigating several hurdles, including the global pandemic, to create a new powerhouse in the casino industry.

The merger, first announced in June of last year, capped a flurry of dealmaking for the once-small casino company. But the transaction faced obstacles, including several states where the new company’s market share exceeded the wishes of regulators, and the coronavirus, which shuttered U.S. casinos for nearly three months this year.

Eldorado, led by chief executive Tom Reeg, had to scramble to find buyers for some of the company’s properties. On July 10, regulators in Indiana approved the merger on the condition that the company sell three of its five properties in the state. New Jersey gave the green light last week.

The new company, which will use the Caesars name, is now the largest operator of casinos in the United States.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Chevron agreed to buy Noble Energy for about $5 billion in shares as the oil giant looks to beef up in the Permian Basin amid the wreckage of the worst-ever crude crash. The takeover is the industry’s first major deal since the coronavirus triggered a slump and the largest since Occidental Petroleum outbid Chevron to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $37 billion last year. The deal will grow Chevron’s presence in the Permian, once the main driver of the shale boom, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

Southwest Airlines said 28 percent of its workforce has agreed to leave the company permanently or temporarily, boosting the carrier’s effort to preserve cash. About 4,400 employees have elected to exit Southwest for good, chief executive Gary Kelly said Monday. In addition, almost 12,500 have signed up for extended “emergency time off,” and Southwest will determine soon how many can be granted leave based on the company’s operational needs.

Morgan Stanley will begin reporting the carbon emissions resulting from its lending and investments. The firm became the first major U.S. bank to join the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, Morgan Stanley said Monday. The group’s 66 formal members, which represent more than $5.3 trillion in assets, are pushing the industry toward contributing to the Paris climate accord’s goals.

Self-driving start-up Aurora is expanding testing and development of its vehicles to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company said. The firm, which is already testing vehicles in the San Francisco Bay area and Pittsburgh, said it will test its fleet of Pacificas and Class 8 trucks in Texas.