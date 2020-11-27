In the SEC document filed on the eve of Thanksgiving Day, the company said it also put 37,000 employees not scheduled for termination on furlough as a result of the pandemic.

“Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” the document said.

The company also said it may make more cuts in spending such as reducing film and television content investments and additional furloughs and layoffs.

In Florida, the company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing by limiting characters’ meet and greets.

The company has not specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Hyundai, Kia fined for slow vehicle recall

Hyundai and Kia must pay $137 million in fines and safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the penalties on Friday. They resolve a three-year government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.

“It’s critical that manufacturers appropriately recognize the urgency of their safety recall responsibilities and provide timely and candid information to the agency about all safety issues,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens said in a statement.

Hyundai will pay $54 million and invest $40 million to improve safety operations under an agreement reached with the agency. The company must build a field test and inspection laboratory in the U.S. and put new computer systems in place to analyze data to identify safety issues. Another $46 million in penalties will be deferred as long as the Korean automaker meets safety conditions, NHTSA said.

Kia, which is affiliated with Hyundai, must pay $27 million and invest $16 million on safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment will be deferred as long as Kia behaves.

Kia will set up a U.S. safety office headed by a chief safety officer. Both companies will have to hire an independent third-party auditor to review their safety practices, and they committed to organizational improvements to identify and investigate potential U.S. safety issues.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Biogen will take a $650 million stake in Sage Therapeutics and pay $875 million in upfront payment as they jointly develop and sell treatments for depression and other neurological disorders, the two companies said on Friday. The companies will develop and sell zuranolone, an oral therapy being developed as a treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression.

Swiss multinationals could soon face lawsuits at home on claims of environmental damage or human rights abuses anywhere in their vast global networks. That's if an initiative to radically boost corporate accountability set for a vote in the country on Sunday succeeds. If passed — and latest polls indicate a slim majority in favor of the proposal — the Swiss government would be required to draft legislation to realize the initiative that it opposes.