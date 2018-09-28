Do you count your boss and colleagues among your favorite people? Do you love your work so much you find it hard to go home at quitting time? Do many people at your job feel the same way?

If so, your employer could be a candidate for The Washington Post’s sixth annual Top Workplaces recognition.

The Post is looking for the Washington-area’s best small, midsize and large employers — by their workers’ estimation — and we need your help to find them.

Yes, previous winners say, the bragging rights that go along with the award are pretty cool. But what’s better, they say, is the platform it offers them as they attempt to recruit candidates in a highly competitive job market.

“Leading the Top Workplaces 2018 list is a boon for our recruiting efforts because it makes Appian, our mission and our culture more visible to the wealth of talent in the Dulles Tech Corridor,” Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian, said in an email. Last June, Appian ranked No. 1 as top large employer and Calkins ranked No. 1 as top leader.

Nominations are now open. Anyone can nominate an employer — your own or one you know about. You can nominate an employer at www.washingtonpost.com/nominate or call 202-417-3866. Any public, private, nonprofit or government organization with 50 or more employees in the D.C. area is eligible to participate.

The deadline is Nov. 16.

Our survey partner Energage will reach out to workplaces and ask to survey the employees. They will be asked to respond to 24 questions.

Based on the results, Energage will identify 150 Top Workplaces.

All 150 will be invited to attend a gala at The Post June 20 for an unveiling of the top three winners in the small, midsize and large categories. The winners also will be profiled in a special Washington Post magazine published June 23.