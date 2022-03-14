While Springer said he always expected the pandemic boom to subside, the drop-off caught him and the company flat-footed. DocuSign failed to anticipate how substantially the return to quasi-normal operations would impact sales, as well as how severely the fallout of one-time pandemic use cases would affect its business.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We always believed that covid as a dramatic tail wind would come to an end,” Springer said in an interview. “The place that we missed is how fast we would see that drop.”

The fix is underway. The company is hiring a new sales head, Springer told investors on the Thursday earnings call, and bringing on executives from established software providers such as Oracle and Salesforce. It’s also educating a sales team, one that grew substantially when demand for DocuSign’s product was robust, on how to effectively sell existing customers on more licenses or additional services.

“We didn’t properly onboard them,” Springer acknowledged.

It’s not uncommon for software vendors to change their leadership teams once certain levels of growth are achieved, often around $1 billion in annual sales. That wasn’t the case for DocuSign, which reported $2.1 billion in revenue last year, a decision Springer says probably contributed to the challenges the company is facing now.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic was exactly what DocuSign needed to establish e-signatures as a viable alternative to wet ink. While the option became legal in 2000, it wasn’t until relatively recently that companies began to fully embrace signing documents online.

Once the coronavirus swept the globe, the technology became critical for businesses that pivoted overnight to fully remote operations. Governments also needed to disburse unemployment funds without recipients coming into local facilities and companies used e-signatures to tap into new federal aid.

DocuSign last week gave quarterly and annual revenue forecasts that fell short of analysts’ projections, sending shares plummeting 20 percent in a day.

Story continues below advertisement

— Bloomberg News

Lyft to add surcharge to help with fuel costs

Lyft will be adding a surcharge to rides in a bid to help drivers, following a similar move by rival Uber last week in response to the rising fuel costs across the United States.

Advertisement

“We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community,” a Lyft spokesman said Monday in an email. “Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared with last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers.”

Lyft didn’t elaborate on how high the new surcharge would be or which markets would be affected.

Story continues below advertisement

Ride-hailing giants are grappling with the prospect of drivers leaving the platform as record-high gas prices whittle down earnings. On Friday, Uber announced it would be applying a fee of 45 cents or 55 cents per trip for rides and 35 cents or 45 cents for Uber Eats delivery orders for the next 60 days.

— Bloomberg News

Coupa Software on Monday reported a loss of $96 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the company based in San Mateo, Calif., said it had a loss of $1.29. The company posted revenue of $193.3 million in the period. For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $379 million, or $5.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $725.3 million.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Vail Resorts on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter net income of $223.4 million. The company, based in Broomfield, Colo., said it had net income of $5.47 per share. The ski resort operator posted revenue of $906.5 million in the period.

— From news services

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for February.