At the top of its target range, the IPO would give DoorDash a fully diluted valuation — which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units — of $31.96 billion, nearly double the $16 billion DoorDash was worth in a June private fundraising round. DoorDash’s market capitalization at $85 per share would total $27 billion.

The hefty jump in DoorDash’s valuation in a matter of months underscores the increased demand for meal delivery services during the covid-19 pandemic, as well as anticipation of continued investor demand for new stocks that promise growth.

Companies have raised over $140 billion in the United States so far in 2020, making it the biggest year ever for IPOs, according to data from Dealogic.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is backed by the Vision Fund managed by Japan tech giant SoftBank Group, venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates have benefited from a surge in demand for food delivery services because of widespread covid-19 restrictions.

— Reuters

RETAIL

Cyber Monday is test for e-commerce firms

Online shoppers in the U.S. were expected to drop a record-busting $12.7 billion on Cyber Monday — the busiest e-commerce day of the year — presenting a valuable opportunity for retailers whose websites, customer service departments and delivery operations can withstand the period of crushing traffic.

Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others have been preparing for the 2020 holiday deluge for months. This week will be the ultimate test for their new investments in ramping up delivery capacity and adding features such as parking lot pickup for digital orders. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

The covid-19 surge kept crowd-averse shoppers away from physical malls on Black Friday, reinforcing predictions that online shopping will soar this year. Adobe Analytics predicted that Cyber Monday spending for 2020 would climb by 35 percent — more than double the growth rate in the years before the pandemic.

Nearly 30 percent of Cyber Monday spending was set to happen between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Pacific time, when bargain-hunting shoppers finally pull the trigger, the firm said.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell for a second straight month in October as an acute shortage of properties pushed up prices, though the housing market remains supported by record low mortgage rates. Other data Monday showed activity at factories in the Midwest and Texas slowing this month, likely as a nationwide resurgence in new coronavirus infections curbed new orders and disrupted production. The reports support expectations of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the fourth quarter because of the raging pandemic and depleted fiscal stimulus.

General Motors scaled back a partnership with clean-energy trucking start-up Nikola, scrapping a tentative deal to jointly build an electric pickup truck and replacing it with a nonbinding deal to supply hydrogen-fuel technology. Under terms of a nonbinding memorandum of understanding announced Monday, GM will allow Nikola to use its hydrogen fuel-cell technology in planned semi trucks. The agreement doesn't include GM taking an equity stake in Nikola, unlike a deal proposed in September, and also drops plans for GM to manufacture a battery-powered pickup for Nikola called the Badger.

Coming today

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases construction spending for October.

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for November