While San Francisco-based DoorDash has offered same-day grocery delivery, including from Walmart, through its white-label fulfillment platform, the alliance is its first major step into groceries. DoorDash will list more than 40,000 grocery items from Albertsons’ stores on its marketplace, placing it in direct competition with Instacart.
DoorDash dominates U.S. food delivery and increased its market share over rivals such as Uber Technologies and Grubhub amid the shift to ordering from home as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered indoor dining. However, even as cities reopen, demand for food delivery has remained resilient, with DoorDash nearly tripling revenue during the first quarter. Since then, DoorDash has pushed into new business lines such as retail — through a partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond in May and most recently PetSmart — as well as expanded convenience-store offerings, in an effort to capture more customers now accustomed to fast, on-demand delivery.
— Bloomberg News
TECHNOLOGY
Germany targets Apple in wide-ranging probe
Apple became the latest target of a German antitrust crackdown on tech giants’ market power with a wide-ranging probe examining the company’s “digital ecosystem.”
The nation’s Federal Cartel Office said Monday that it will focus on the App Store and whether Apple has created a dominant business around its iPhone and iOS operating system that extends across several markets. Since the start of the year, the agency has opened similar investigations against Facebook, Google and Amazon. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
“A main focus of the investigations will be on the operation of the App Store as it enables Apple in many ways to influence the business activities of third parties,” said Andreas Mundt, the regulator’s head. “We will examine” Apple’s “extensive integration across several market levels, the magnitude of its technological and financial resources, and its access to data,” he added.
The German antitrust regulator was equipped with far-reaching new powers at the start of the year, letting it move against digital platforms that play a crucial role in the online economy.
Apple said in an emailed statement that it’s an engine for innovation and job creation, with more than 250,000 jobs supported by the “iOS app economy” in Germany. The App Store has given German developers of all sizes the same opportunity to share their passion and creativity with users around the world, the company said.
“We look forward to discussing our approach with the Federal Cartel Office and having an open dialogue about any of their concerns,” Apple said.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Sweetgreen, the salad restaurant chain founded by Georgetown University graduates, has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering. The Los Angeles-based company said in a statement Monday that it has submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO. Founded in 2007, the restaurant chain was valued at $1.78 billion in a January funding round.
The U.S. Commerce Department said Monday that it was rescinding a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok and WeChat that were issued in September as the Trump administration sought to block new U.S. downloads of both Chinese-owned apps. The move came after President Biden this month withdrew several Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat, and ordered a Commerce Department review of security concerns posed by those apps and others.
India proposed banning flash sales on e-commerce websites and said Monday that their affiliate entities should not be listed as sellers on their platforms, in a proposed tightening of rules that could hit Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart. Amazon and Flipkart say they comply with all Indian laws. Amazon said Monday that it was reviewing the draft rules and had no immediate comment, while Flipkart did not respond to a request for comment.
— From news services