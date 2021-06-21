DoorDash dominates U.S. food delivery and increased its market share over rivals such as Uber Technologies and Grubhub amid the shift to ordering from home as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered indoor dining. However, even as cities reopen, demand for food delivery has remained resilient, with DoorDash nearly tripling revenue during the first quarter. Since then, DoorDash has pushed into new business lines such as retail — through a partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond in May and most recently PetSmart — as well as expanded convenience-store offerings, in an effort to capture more customers now accustomed to fast, on-demand delivery.