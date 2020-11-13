In the IPO prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, DoorDash chief executive and co-founder Tony Xu said the company has sought to fill in the gaps for the restaurant industry, which has struggled since the coronavirus pandemic has led to widespread stay-at-home orders and capacity restrictions.

“While small businesses are vital to our communities and created approximately two-thirds of net new jobs in the United States from 2000 to 2018, they now risk being left behind in the convenience economy where consumers have become accustomed to obtaining everything in a few clicks, a trend that has only accelerated in a COVID world,” Xu said. “Helping brick-and-mortar businesses compete, succeed, and flourish in these rapidly changing times is the core problem we are trying to solve.”

The San Francisco-based company reported $1.9 billion in revenue in the nine months ending Sept. 30 — more than tripling the $587 million posted during the same period a year ago, according to the filing. During the same nine-month time period year over year, it cut its losses from $533 million in 2019 to $149 million this year.

DoorDash employs 1 million drivers, called “Dashers,” who serve 390,000 merchants and more than 18 million customers in the United States, Canada and Australia, as of Sept. 30.

DoorDash plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DASH. The company is offering three classes of common stock for sale. Owners of class A common stock will have one vote per share; class B common stock owners will be entitled to 20 votes per share; and class C common stock owners will have no voting rights.

— Hannah Denham

BANKING INDUSTRY

Allegations against 2 in Wells Fargo case

Former Wells Fargo chief executive John Stumpf and former top executive Carrie Tolstedt harmed shareholders by signing off on misleading statements about the success of the community banking business, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Stumpf, who retired in 2016 after the bank’s deceptions came to light, agreed to pay a $2.5 million fine to settle the allegations, the SEC said in a statement Friday. He and Tolstedt, who didn’t reach a settlement of the claims against her, knew or should have known that statements they signed attesting to the success of the bank’s “cross-sell metric” were false or misleading, the regulator said. Tolstedt also left the bank in 2016.

The SEC is seeking fines, disgorgement and a ban on serving as an officer or director of a public company against Tolstedt. Stumpf agreed to settle the agency’s claims without admitting or denying wrongdoing. His $2.5 million fine will be pooled with $500 million collected from an earlier settlement with the bank in a fund for harmed investors, the SEC said.

Wells Fargo earlier this year agreed to pay $3 billion — including $500 million to the SEC — to settle U.S. investigations into more than a decade of widespread consumer abuses under a deal that let the bank avoid criminal charges. The San Francisco-based lender had previously paid more than $1 billion to U.S. regulators over consumer mistreatment, $575 million to 50 states and the District of Columbia, and $480 million in an investor class-action lawsuit.

— Bloomberg News

General Motors said Friday it is recalling 68,677 electric cars worldwide that pose a fire risk after five reported fires and two minor injuries. The Detroit automaker said it will recall 2017-2019 model-year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high-voltage batteries produced at LG Chem's Ochang, Korea, facility. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month opened a preliminary investigation into the Bolt EVs after reports of three Bolts catching fire under the rear seat while parked and unattended.