Stocks appeared ready to forfeit their gains from the past week as markets opened down on worrisome data that came in overnight from China.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid more than 400points, or 1.6 percent, in morning trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index was down 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq was 1.2 percent in the red.

The retreat came on steep losses in Asia, where the Japanese Nikkei 225 dropped 2 percent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite was down 1.5 percent.

U.S. investors were reacting to news that the Chinese economy may be weakening.

China’s retail sales are growing at the slowest pace in 15 years, according to November data. Industiral production is down as well.

“We are getting a validation of the forecasts for lower Chinese economic growth,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

“China contributes to the earnings growth in U.S. companies,” Stovall said. “If the second-largest economy in the world begins to stumble, it will have a ripple effect around the globe.”

Stovall said the Chinese economy is expected to grow 6.6 percent this year, while slowing to 6 percent growth in 2019.

“Many are now wondering if that 6 percent forecast is too optimistic,” Stovall said.

The slowing Chinese economy comes as the United States and China are in negotiations to solve their economic differences over tariffs and intellectual property. China reportedly has agreed to substantial changes for U.S. companies that seek to do business there.

The United States and China have set a 90-day deadline to try to work out their differences.

Stock market volatility over the past two months is, in part, a reflection of the back-and-forth trade threats that the U.S. and Chinese officials have engaged in.

Oil prices were also dropping significantly. U.S. benchmark crude — West Texas Intermediate — was down nearly $1, about 2 percent, and straddling just above $51 a barrel. A $50 per barrel price is a key threshold. Many oil producers find it increasingly difficult to be profitable at prices below $50.

Brent crude was trading about $60 per barrel, down more than 1 percent.

Oil prices have dropped around 30 percent in the past three months on global oversupply. The United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia are pumping like mad, flooding the world’s oil markets and depressing prices.

To rectify the surplus, the Organization of the Petroleum Experting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC allies led by Russia last week agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day.