Millions calling in sick, stunting recovery

Amid the surge in the ranks of the unemployed during the pandemic, another crucial problem in the labor market has gone mostly overlooked: Workers are calling in sick in record numbers this year.

Whether it’s because they have the coronavirus themselves, are worried about getting it or are taking care of someone who already has it, the number of workers who’ve missed days on the job has doubled in the pandemic.

What’s more, unlike the jobless rate, which has steadily declined from its April peak, the rate of absenteeism — as it is called by economists — has remained stubbornly high. Almost 1.8 million workers were absent in November because of illness, nearly matching the record 2 million set back in April, according to Labor Department data.

These lost days of work are sapping an economic recovery that’s been progressing in fits and starts for much of the past several months. While some indicators have improved markedly, others such as retail sales and consumer spending and incomes have weakened as the pandemic rages on and local governments impose fresh restrictions on businesses and travel.

Tribune surges on Alden inquiry

Tribune Publishing jumped 9.5 percent after hedge fund Alden Global Capital said it made a nonbinding proposal this month to buy the rest of the newspaper publisher at a valuation of $520 million.

Alden, which owns 32 percent of Tribune, inquired about an acquisition at $14.25 a share in a letter sent to Tribune’s board Dec. 14, it said in a filing dated Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday that Alden was seeking to buy Tribune, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Tribune, the publisher of the namesake Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other big-city newspapers, rose as much as $1.21, to $14, in New York trading Thursday. The company had a market capitalization of $467.3 million at Wednesday’s close, meaning Alden’s proposed price would be a roughly 11 percent premium.

Tribune stock was down 2.8 percent for the year through Wednesday — and 41 percent since February 2018. The decline shows what a tough period it’s been for newspaper companies.

Gold heading for its best year in a decade

Gold is set for the biggest annual advance in a decade after a tumultuous year, with gains this month aided by the dollar’s decline to the lowest since April 2018.

Bullion hit a record in August as investors feared an unprecedented wave of stimulus by central banks and governments would lead to currency debasement and inflation. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds set an all-time high in October.

While prices ebbed as the rollout of vaccines injected optimism into financial markets, the dollar’s continued weakness has helped support gold into the year-end.

In a fitting end to what has been a nightmare 2020 for the dining industry, restaurants and bars will largely miss out on what should be one of the most lucrative nights of the year. New Year's Eve — famous for overpriced meals and plenty of alcoholic beverages — will be a quiet affair as restaurants grapple with occupancy limits, early curfews and, in many parts of the United States, a total ban on indoor dining. Restaurants from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles are bracing for another blow as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people away from crowded places and confined largely to their homes. Just 7 percent of Americans intend to go to a restaurant for New Year's Eve, according to a Morning Consult survey, while the most common plans were to cook dinner at home or stream a movie.

Another clean-tech firm is joining the S&P 500 just weeks after Tesla's historic inclusion in the index — capping a banner year for alternative energy. Enphase Energy, a California-based company that builds solar-power components, will join the index before trading opens Jan. 7. Its entrance is the exclamation point on a landmark year for the company and for the solar industry broadly. The company's shares have surged 562 percent since the end of 2019, while the WilderHill Clean Energy Index is up 206 percent. Enphase, which makes components called microinverters that convert solar power from direct to alternating current, rose as much as 6.4 percent Thursday.