A key category that tracks business investment plans rose 1.8 percent in August, compared with gains of 2.5 percent in July and 4.3 percent in June.

Some economists saw the string of positive numbers as a hopeful sign of a strong bounce back. Others, however, say the modest advance overall signals that manufacturing appears paced for a slow recovery.

The report showed that the volatile transportation sector rose a modest 0.5 percent as orders for motor vehicles and parts fell 4 percent, after a 21.7 percent surge in July as auto plants reopened.

— Associated Press

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Hawaiian Airlines to offer virus tests in Calif.

Hawaiian Airlines will offer customers drive-through coronavirus testing in California to help island-bound travelers avoid a 14-day quarantine rule — its answer to rival United Airlines’ new on-the-spot airport screenings.

Both testing plans would satisfy Hawaii’s requirement for visitors to show a negative test result within 72 hours of arrival to avoid its self-isolation rule, which has discouraged most travelers to the state.

The popular vacation spot has become a testing ground for U.S. airlines seeking to reassure travelers that flying is safe and to meet local government restrictions to curb the virus. Hawaii’s testing rule goes into effect Oct. 15.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

Apple will allow Facebook payments

Apple will let users of Facebook’s online events product use the social network’s own payment method through the end of the year, temporarily bypassing the iPhone-maker’s typical 30 percent cut.

The tech giant said it is making the exception as some businesses were forced to move their physical events online due to the coronavirus pandemic. App Store apps that facilitate ­in-person classes or events have always been allowed to accept payment methods other than Apple’s, bypassing the fee. But once businesses moved online, almost all classes became virtual and were no longer exempt from Apple’s cut.

Apple said that after the reprieve through the end of 2020, Facebook will be required to implement the in-app purchase system.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said governments risk delaying the rebound from the coronavirus slump if they end support prematurely. The eventual withdrawal of fiscal aid such as furlough programs for workers is a source of uncertainty and must be carefully aligned with a pickup in activity, Lagarde said in an interview with GZERO Media. The further course of the pandemic and the availability of a vaccine are the other major sources of uncertainty, she said.

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating speed sensor problems with Mercedes-Benz Sprinter full-size vans that could cause unwanted acceleration. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 160,000 Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vans from the 2011 through 2018 model years. The agency says it has 44 complaints of rear wheel speed sensor problems that caused large fluctuations in speed and erratic transmission shifting. There were no reports of crashes or injuries in documents posted on Friday on the agency’s website.

The Lamborghini chief executive who oversaw a doubling of sales and its foray into sport utility vehicles is leaving the Italian carmaker to return to the upper echelons of auto racing. Stefano Domenicali will become CEO of Formula One in January, the auto-racing unit owned by Liberty Media Corp. announced Friday. The 55-year-old has led Volkswagen AG’s performance-car brand since 2016 and introduced its first SUV model, the Urus.