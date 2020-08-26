Durable goods orders increased in July

A closely watched category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans rose 1.9 percent in July after a bigger 4.3 percent rebound in June.

While the gains in orders for durable goods is welcome, economists caution that the rebound after steep declines could falter if the coronavirus pandemic resurges in the fall and forces more factory shutdowns.

The big jump in transportation was led by a 21.9 percent surge in orders for motor vehicles and parts, which offset another big decline in demand for commercial aircraft.

— Associated Press

PHARMACEUTICALS

Teva vows to fight charges of price fixing

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ chief executive said settlement talks with U.S. prosecutors failed after the Department of Justice demanded that the generic-drug maker admit to allegations that could increase its exposure in other litigation.

“It’s hard to admit to a crime you didn’t commit,” CEO Kare Schultz said in an interview on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Israel-based Teva’s U.S. unit was indicted by federal prosecutors on charges of participating in three conspiracies to fix prices and allocate customers between competitors from May 2013 to December 2015, allegedly leading to at least $350 million in overcharges to patients.

Schultz said Teva is prepared to fight the criminal charges

— Bloomberg News

Players of the popular game “Fortnite” on iPhones will not get updates after Epic Games on Wednesday decried Apple’s App Store “monopoly” and said it will not remove a direct payment feature it recently enabled. A legal battle ensued after Epic rolled out its own method of in-game purchases for “Fortnite” on the App Store this month, rather than using Apple’s required in-app purchase system, which charges commissions of 30 percent. Apple responded by removing Epic’s “Fortnite” game from its App Store and by threatening to terminate an affiliated account, a move that would have effectively blocked distribution of Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers.

The SEC on Wednesday voted to adopt changes to its decades-old definition of a professional investor to allow more Americans to buy shares in private companies. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hopes the changes will boost retail investors’ access to the swelling pool of companies that are staying private for longer and longer, but it has sparked worries among some investor advocates who say even seasoned investors struggle to spot problems with private companies.

The World Economic Forum is delaying its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, until next summer out of health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Davos is generally held the week of Jan. 25. Instead, the forum will digitally host “Davos Dialogues” to explore the state of the world at an unspecified date. Managing Director for Public Engagement Adrian Monck says it was a difficult decision, but that “the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January.”

Volkswagen plans to roll out its first fleet of self-driving test cars in Hefei, an eastern Chinese city that’s emerging as a hot spot for the nation’s electric vehicle ambitions. Ten Audi e-trons, VW’s premium electric SUV model, will be deployed in the city’s Haiheng district in a community that’s home to about 400,000 people and about 50 miles of roads with intelligent car-friendly infrastructure. Residents will be able to hail one of the Audis using a VW app.

— From news reports

