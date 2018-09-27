ECONOMY

Economic growth may be slowing down

The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 4.2 percent in the second quarter, the best performance in nearly four years, though economists believe growth has slowed in the current quarter partly because of a drag from trade.

The performance of the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, was unchanged from an estimate the Commerce Department made last month, the government said Thursday.

A big part of the growth reflected a temporary rush to ship soybeans and other U.S. exports before penalty tariffs triggered by President Trump’s trade policies took effect.

Economists believe growth has slowed in the current quarter to between 3 percent and 3.5 percent, still a solid pace.

— Associated Press

air force

Boeing has $9.2 billion contract to build fleet

Boeing has been awarded a $9.2 billion contract to build the Air Force’s next fleet of combat training aircraft, the Defense Department announced Thursday, locking the aerospace company into the largest U.S. military aircraft procurement in years.

The service plans to procure about 350 of Boeing’s T-X aircraft to replace its T-38C Talons, which have been in service for 57 years. The contract calls for an initial capability by 2024 and full operational deployment by 2034.

Boeing teamed with Saab to create a new airplane design for the competition. Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries had teamed up to offer the T-50A, which has already been used to train pilots in Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Iraq.

Leonardo DRS, a U.S. subsidiary of an Italian defense manufacturer, offered a modified version of one of its older trainer models called the T-100.

— Aaron Gregg

Also in Business

Aetna said Thursday that it is selling its Medicare prescription drug business to fellow insurer WellCare, potentially clearing the way for CVS Health to complete its $69 billion takeover of the insurer. CVS announced plans to buy Aetna late last year. The deal is expected to give the drugstore chain a bigger role in health care, with the companies combining to manage care through CVS stores, clinics and prescription drugs. Aetna did not disclose terms of its deal with WellCare.

Mortgage rates in the United States rose for a fifth straight week, reaching levels not seen in more than seven years. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.72 percent, up from 4.65 percent last week and the highest since April 2011, Freddie Mac said Thursday. The average 15-year rate climbed to 4.16 percent from 4.11 percent, the mortgage finance company said. Rising rates are adding to the cost of homeownership after years of soaring prices that have outpaced income gains.

A former hedge fund manager has been sentenced in New York to eight years in prison after cheating 45 investors out of over $22 million. Michael Scronic, 46, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains. He also was ordered to pay $22 million to his victims. Scronic pleaded guilty in March, admitting he defrauded the investors over a seven-year period. Prosecutors said he stole about a half-million dollars annually to fund his luxurious lifestyle.

From news reports