Drugmakers

Eli Lilly will buy Loxo for $8 billion

Eli Lilly said Monday it will buy Loxo Oncology for $8 billion, an expensive bet on a pipeline of cancer drugs that target rare genetic mutations and the biggest acquisition in Lilly’s 143-year history.

The price represents a 68 percent premium to Loxo’s Friday share price close, which some analysts said was high for a company with one approved drug that it shares with a partner.

The cash deal comes on the heels of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s agreement last week to buy Celgene for $74 billion in the largest pharmaceutical deal ever, spurring investors’ hopes of a new wave of large health-care deals.

Loxo gained prominence in 2017 — just three years after going public — with impressive clinical trial results showing its drugs to be highly effective on cancers driven by single gene mutations, regardless of where in the body the tumors originated.

These patients, with more than 17 different types of advanced cancer but all with the same genetic mutation, had run out of other options. Yet some 80 percent who received Loxo’s first drug experienced dramatic, often long-term improvement.

The Connecticut-based company won approval in November for its first commercial medicine, Vitrakvi, which is sold in partnership with Bayer AG.

Loxo is also developing LOXO-292, targeting a different rare gene mutation than Vitrakvi, for which analysts have forecast eventual annual sales of over $1 billion. Lilly would gain full control of that drug, as it is not part of Loxo’s Bayer collaboration.

— Reuters

Automakers

Tesla breaks ground for factory in China

Tesla broke ground for a factory in Shanghai, its first outside the United States.

CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the company will start production in China of its Model 3 and a planned crossover by the end of the year.

Tesla announced plans in July to build the Gigafactory 3 facility in China, the biggest electric vehicle market, despite trade tension between Beijing and Washington. That followed Beijing’s announcement it would end restrictions this year on foreign ownership of electric vehicle producers in an effort to spur industry development.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed Musk and other Tesla and local officials attending a chilly ceremony in the rain in Shanghai’s outskirts.

The Shanghai factory will produce “affordable versions of 3/Y for greater China,” Musk said. The company refers to a planned crossover that has yet to receive a formal name as the Y.

— Associated Press

Daimler plans to sell partly automated truck

Daimler AG will start sales of a U.S. truck able to brake, accelerate and steer at all speeds on its own this year, a steppingstone to more automation as growing Internet shopping strains freight companies battling driver shortages.

The updated Freightliner Cascadia, also with lane-keeping assistance, will fuse information from radar and cameras to enable partially autonomous technology, Daimler said Monday at CES in Las Vegas. To maintain its lead over the likes of Volvo AB and Paccar, the manufacturer said it plans to offer highly automated vehicles, which don’t need drivers on some routes, within a decade.

Highly automated trucks will improve safety and boost the performance of logistics, Daimler truck chief Martin Daum said in a statement.

Success in North America is vital for Daimler’s commercial vehicles unit to expand sales and profits after global deliveries rose above 500,000 vehicles last year, the highest in a decade.

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

What's in a name? For MasterCard, not enough to keep it in the logo. The company is removing the word MasterCard from the pair of interlocking red and yellow circles where it has resided for more than 50 years. MasterCard joins a small stable of brands such as Nike, Apple and Target that rely on an image and not a name in most marketing materials. The Purchase, N.Y., company said Monday that 80 percent of people recognize the MasterCard logo even when its name isn't present.

— Associated Press

Coming today

10 a.m.: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for November.

3 p.m.: Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for November.