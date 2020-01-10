Dermira gained some rights to the eczema drug, lebrikizumab, in 2017 from Roche, and last year signed a deal with Almirall for an option to acquire European rights to the drug.

If approved, lebrikizumab would compete with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s Dupixent, with some analysts forecasting peak sales upward of $600 million in 2027.

The drug, which belongs to a class of treatments known as monoclonal antibodies, would add to Lilly’s immunology treatments, including the psoriasis treatment Taltz.

Last year, Eli Lilly paid out a hefty sum of $8 billion for Loxo Oncology for its pipeline of cancer drugs that target rare genetic mutations.

Lilly has been focused on increasing sales in core franchises such as cancer, as sales of its older blockbuster medicines such as diabetes treatment Humalog face pressure from generics.

— Reuters

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Airbus set to become largest plane maker

Airbus delivered a record 863 planes last year, exceeding its target of about 860 after overcoming production snarl ups with its best-selling A320 family, the chief rival to Boeing’s grounded 737 Max.

Bigger versions of Airbus’s largest A321neo narrow-body also drove net orders 2.8 percent higher to 768 aircraft, it said Friday, as airlines snapped them up to replace costlier twin-aisle planes on mid-distance routes or to cram in extra seats on shorter legs. During the year, customers canceled orders for 363 planes.

The delivery tally means Airbus is set to displace Boeing as the world’s biggest plane maker when the U.S. firm, hobbled by the crisis around the Max, reports production figures next week. The European company faced its own hurdles, with a wider range of cabin options on the A321 delaying handovers and requiring it to lift December output 75 percent from November to reach its target.

Airbus had initially targeted 880 deliveries across its jetliner range for 2019, but cut 20 planes from the total in October as its plants fell behind schedule. Each missed jet could have wiped $11 million or more off profit, Citi Research analyst Charles Armitage estimated last month.

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury has said narrow-body production may not be back on track until 2021.

Sales last year were led by A321s. United Airlines last month agreed to buy 50 of the planes, joining a customer base that also includes American Airlines Group.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. stocks fell on Friday from record-high levels as investors took profit and data showed slower-than-expected December jobs growth, but the major indexes posted gains for the week. After briefly rising above 29,000, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 133.13 points, or 0.46 percent, to 28,823.77, the S&P 500 lost 9.35 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,265.35 and the Nasdaq dropped 24.57 points, or 0.27 percent, to 9,178.86.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office will review the Trump administration's use of waivers exempting oil refineries from the nation's biofuel blending requirements, according to a letter dated Friday, after lawmakers called for an investigation. The U.S. corn lobby has accused the administration of overusing them to help oil companies at the expense of farmers.