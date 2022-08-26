Energy Dept. warns refiners it may take ‘extraordinary measures’ on fuel exports

Gift Article Share

U.S. warns refiners on gas and diesel exports Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Biden administration is warning refiners that it may take “emergency measures” to address fuel exports as stockpiles of gasoline and diesel fuel remain near historically low levels in the Northeast. While East Coast gasoline and diesel inventories are well below normal, exports of U.S. refined products are at an all-time high, the Energy Department wrote in a letter last week to refiners that included ExxonMobil, Valero Energy, and Phillips 66.

“It is our hope that companies will proactively address this need,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm wrote in the letter, which was also sent to BP America, Chevron, Marathon Petroleum and Shell. “If that is not the case, the administration will need to consider additional federal requirements or other emergency measures.”

Emergency actions can be avoided if the industry prioritizes “building inventories during this critical window,” Granholm said in the letter, which was obtained by Bloomberg.

The Biden administration is effectively asking refiners to prioritize American consumers over maximizing their profits by supplying fuel-starved Europe, which is facing an unprecedented energy crunch after the invasion of Ukraine triggered U.S. sanctions on Russian oil supply.

U.S. government officials said the administration isn’t actively considering export controls and the letter shouldn’t be construed as a direct threat to limit shipments abroad. An Energy Department official said emergency measures being taken included tapping a little-used emergency diesel fuel reserve, the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.

— Bloomberg News

U.S., China strike deal on auditing companies

Beijing and Washington have reached a preliminary agreement to allow American officials to review audit documents of Chinese businesses that trade in the United States, a first step toward avoiding the delisting of about 200 firms from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

As part of the deal, China will allow Public Company Accounting Oversight Board inspectors to access audit work papers and personnel, according to statements by U.S. and Chinese regulators on Friday. They added that American inspectors plan to be on the ground by mid-September.

The agreement marks a breakthrough in resolving a decades-long standoff between the two superpowers over access to audit documents. The long-simmering dispute over accounting has become a major sticking point since a U.S. law passed in 2020 said firms whose work papers can’t be inspected face being kicked off American stock exchanges.

China and Hong Kong are the lone two jurisdictions worldwide that haven’t allowed the PCAOB inspections, with officials there claiming national security and confidentiality concerns. The agreement announced on Friday represents a rare compromise from Beijing, which has repeatedly vowed to bolster market confidence while balancing national security concerns with the needs of businesses.

The agreement is just the first step. The PCAOB will need to get a large number of its inspectors on the ground, and audit checks on selected firms could take months before a determination on compliance is made.

— Bloomberg News

U.S. air travel service complaints jumped 35 percent in June over May as airlines canceled or delayed thousands of flights, the Transportation Department said Friday. The DOT said complaints are up nearly 270 percent over pre-pandemic levels — even though carriers in June flew only 86 percent of flights versus June 2019 levels. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg last week urged the 10 largest U.S. airlines to do more to help stranded and delayed passengers, saying that the level of disruption travelers have faced this summer is "unacceptable."

Vegans with a hankering for chocolate-covered wafers can at last get their hands on a KitKat. Nestlé, the Swiss food giant, is launching KitKat V, a plant-based version of one of the world's most popular chocolate bars, on Friday with a rollout planned across 15 European countries including the U.K. Unlike the classic KitKat, the vegan version uses a rice-based formula as a milk substitute. It's one of the biggest launches of a vegan alternative from a major confectionery brand and took two years to develop.

— From news services

