EIA projected households will spend about 6 percent more using natural gas, 7 percent more using electricity, and between 12 percent (Midwest) and 18 percent (Northeast) more using propane for heat in the winter of 2020-2021 than last year.

However, those homes using heating oil will probably spend about 10 percent less this winter vs. last year, EIA said.

Even though natural gas costs are expected to rise this winter versus last year, EIA projected it will still cost much less to heat an average U.S. home with gas than any other fuel — $572 for gas vs. $1,221 for heating oil, $1,209 for electricity and between $1,196 (Midwest) and $1,655 (Northeast) for propane.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

U.S. job openings dropped in August

U.S. job openings declined in August for the first time in four months, pointing to a moderation in pace of hiring as the pandemic drags on.

The number of available positions slipped to 6.49 million during the month from an upwardly revised 6.7 million in July, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey released Tuesday. Openings that involve workers recalled from layoffs or positions only offered internally are not counted in the figure.

The number of hires increased while total separations declined.

The drop in job vacancies points to some tempering in the rate of hiring. Many businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program funding are nearing the end of the 24-week spending period.

Competition among those looking for work remains elevated with a little more than 13.6 million Americans jobless in August, leaving more than two unemployed workers vying for every job opening.

The decrease in job openings was driven by fewer vacancies in the construction, retail and health care industries. Vacancies increased in manufacturing, food service and government.

The number of hires, which includes rehired employees, improved slightly to 5.92 million, keeping the hires rate at 4.2 percent.

Separations, which include layoffs and quits, dipped to 4.59 million in August, reflecting decreases in the number of job cuts as well as people voluntarily leaving their jobs.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Citigroup terminated a manager in its technology department following an investigation into his role as the operator of the most prominent website dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory. Jason Gelinas had been placed on paid leave after he was identified on Sept. 10 by the fact-checking site Logically.ai as the operator of the website QMap.pub and its associated mobile apps. Citigroup’s code of conduct says employees seeking to engage in any outside business activity where they receive compensation have to disclose that information to managers before participating. Gelinas was earning more than $3,000 a month from a crowdfunded Patreon site dedicated to supporting the QAnon site, which he said helped cover the monthly operating costs.

Apple announced that its biggest product launch event of the year will be held Oct. 13. The technology giant released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes. The online event will mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s September announcement of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches.

U.S. regulators unveiled new proposed pilot-training requirements for Boeing’s grounded 737 Max — one of the final hurdles needed before the jet can return to the skies. The training would require flight crews be trained and tested on the fixes to the plane, including changes to the automated system implicated in two crashes and a redesigned flight-control computer, the report posted by the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plan could be altered as the agency considers comments from pilots, airline unions and the public.

— From news reports

Coming today

2 p.m.: Reserve releases minutes from its September interest-rate meeting.