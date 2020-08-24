“This is a major, game-changing announcement for our efforts to combat coronavirus and covid-19,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on a conference call.

The emergency approval could help restore public confidence in flying amid the coronavirus pandemic. The industry is suffering from the demand collapse that began in April as governments imposed travel restrictions. Air traffic remains less than 30 percent of where it was a year ago, based on passenger screenings by the Transportation Security Administration at U.S. airports.

—Bloomberg News

ECONOMY

Fed study: Shutdowns slowed inflation

U.S. inflation has slowed sharply since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and a new Federal Reserve study pins the blame on a collapse in demand as consumers stayed home to avoid infection.

The Fed targets 2 percent inflation according to the personal consumption expenditure price index. It also pays close attention to a core reading of that gauge that strips out volatile food and energy prices. Both measures have plummeted since the pandemic, with year-on-year core PCE standing at 0.9 percent in June vs. 1.9 percent in February.

“Current data show that the recent drop in core PCE inflation is mainly attributable to large declines in consumer demand for goods and services stemming from covid-19,” said Adam Hale Shapiro, a research adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

—Bloomberg News

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook subsidiary to pay French back taxes

Facebook’s French subsidiary has agreed to pay more than $118 million in back taxes, including a penalty, after a ­10-year audit of its accounts by French tax authorities, the company said Monday.

France, which is pushing hard to overhaul international tax rules on digital companies such as Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Apple, has said the big-tech groups pay too little tax in the country, where they have significant sales.

International tax rules legally allow companies to funnel sales generated in local markets in Europe to their regional headquarters. Some tech companies, including Facebook, have European or international headquarters based in countries with comparatively low corporate tax rates.

—Reuters

Unity Software, a developer of software used to design video games, filed for an initial public offering in the United States, reporting a nearly 40 percent growth in revenue this year. The San Francisco-based company listed a deal size of $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol U.

Amazon’s Audible is rolling out a cheaper version of its audiobook service that includes original series from Hollywood talent. Audible Plus will cost $7.95 a month and include more than 11,000 titles spanning audiobooks, original series and podcasts, the company said Monday. The upcoming slate of new programs includes projects from musicians Common and St. Vincent, as well as actors Jesse Eisenberg and Kate Mara. Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

SeaWorld Entertainment is reopening its San Diego theme park on a limited basis starting Aug. 28. Guests will be able to see shows featuring killer whales, dolphins and sea lions. The San Diego park, one of SeaWorld’s largest, got approval to reopen from the county under guidelines that apply to zoos. While guests can roam the ­40-acre property, indoor attractions and rides weren’t cleared to reopen.