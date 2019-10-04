The rules, which will be finalized after a period of public comment, would “ensure that more than 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol be blended into the nation’s fuel supply beginning in 2020,” the EPA said. It did not give an exact number. Any changes to blending volumes mandates for 2020 must be finalized by Nov. 30.

The Trump administration had already provided a boost to E15 this year, by lifting Obama-era seasonal restrictions that had banned its sale during summer months.

President Trump in August had promised farmers a “giant package” related to ethanol after his administration angered the powerful corn lobby by exempting 31 oil refineries from their obligations under the renewable fuel standard program.

— Reuters

TECHNOLOGY

HP to cut up to 9,000 jobs in restructuring

HP will slash as much as 16 percent of its workforce as part of a broad restructuring meant to cut costs and boost sales growth amid the company’s first change in top leadership in four years.

The personal computer giant said it will cut 7,000 to 9,000 positions through firings and voluntary early retirement. The job reductions will help save about $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based company said Thursday in a statement. HP had 55,000 employees as of a year ago, the last time it disclosed the figure.

The company released the projections as it faces a number of uncertainties. Dion Weisler, the chief executive who has shepherded the company since its 2015 split with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., is stepping down Nov. 1 because of family health reasons. The incoming CEO, Enrique Lores, is a longtime HP executive.

The company’s printing business, a major source of profit, has seen falling sales and recently was dubbed a “melting ice cube” by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said Friday that Facebook's proposal to encrypt its popular messaging program would turn the platform into a "dream come true for predators and child pornographers." Wray, addressing a crowd of law enforcement and child-protection officials in Washington, said that Facebook's plan would produce "a lawless space created not by the American people or their representatives but by the owners of one big company."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it is reviewing a defect petition that claims Tesla failed to issue a recall when it issued a software upgrade in 2,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in May. The vehicles from the 2012 through 2019 model years received a battery management software upgrade in response to a potential defect that could result in non-crash fires, the petition said, adding it believes the update reduces the driving range.

T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint has received a third "yes" vote at the Federal Communications Commission, moving the deal toward agency approval in coming days, according to two people familiar with the matter. All three Republicans on the five-member agency have voted for the deal, setting in motion procedures that would require agency action by Oct. 9, or Oct. 16 if an extension is requested by a commissioner, the people said. Neither agency Democrat has cast a vote; both support a delay.

With two of its most toy-friendly movies coming out between now and Christmas, Walt Disney released products tied to "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Friday, hoping parents will pick up a blue sparkly dress and a Kylo Ren action figure on the same trip. The double-barreled launch is unusual but reflects shifting buying patterns among consumers, and changes in the marketing of the brands.

— From news services

